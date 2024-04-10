Hello User
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live blog for 10 Apr 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bajaj Finance stock price went up today, 10 Apr 2024, by 0.3 %. The stock closed at 7178.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7200 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finance Stock Price Today

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today : Bajaj Finance's stock on the last trading day opened at 7215, reached a high of 7234.75, and a low of 7125, closing at 7178.6. The market capitalization stood at 445445.2 crore. The 52-week high was at 8190 and the 52-week low at 5780. The BSE volume for the day was 32314 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Apr 2024, 08:02 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance closed at ₹7178.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finance had a trading volume of 32,314 shares on the BSE with a closing price of 7,178.60.

