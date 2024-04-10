Bajaj Finance Share Price Live blog for 10 Apr 2024

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today : Bajaj Finance's stock on the last trading day opened at ₹7215, reached a high of ₹7234.75, and a low of ₹7125, closing at ₹7178.6. The market capitalization stood at ₹445445.2 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹8190 and the 52-week low at ₹5780. The BSE volume for the day was 32314 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
10 Apr 2024, 08:02 AM IST
Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance closed at ₹7178.6 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finance had a trading volume of 32,314 shares on the BSE with a closing price of ₹7,178.60.