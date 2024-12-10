Bajaj Finance Share Price Live blog for 10 Dec 2024

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Finance opened at ₹6875.05 and closed slightly lower at ₹6869.5. The stock experienced a high of ₹6958.5 and a low matching its opening price. The market capitalization stood at ₹424920.8 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹7829.95 and a low of ₹6190, with a trading volume of 16,932 shares on the BSE.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: The stock price has shown some movement within the range of 6959.3 to 6903.8 over the past hour. Traders might explore rangebound trading strategies by considering purchases near the hourly support level of 6903.8 and sales near the hourly resistance level of 6959.3.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|6936.3
|Support 1
|6885.6
|Resistance 2
|6959.9
|Support 2
|6858.5
|Resistance 3
|6987.0
|Support 3
|6834.9
Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹6958.5 & ₹6875.05 yesterday to end at ₹6914.55. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.