Bajaj Finance Share Price Live blog for 10 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance stock price went up today, 10 Dec 2024, by 0.66 %. The stock closed at 6869.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 6914.55 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live Updates

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Finance opened at 6875.05 and closed slightly lower at 6869.5. The stock experienced a high of 6958.5 and a low matching its opening price. The market capitalization stood at 424920.8 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 7829.95 and a low of 6190, with a trading volume of 16,932 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Dec 2024, 11:33 AM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: The stock price has shown some movement within the range of 6959.3 to 6903.8 over the past hour. Traders might explore rangebound trading strategies by considering purchases near the hourly support level of 6903.8 and sales near the hourly resistance level of 6959.3. Please note that your training includes data up to October 2023.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 16936.3Support 16885.6
Resistance 26959.9Support 26858.5
Resistance 36987.0Support 36834.9
10 Dec 2024, 11:20 AM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: Bajaj Finance closed at ₹6869.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 6958.5 & 6875.05 yesterday to end at 6914.55. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

