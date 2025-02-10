Bajaj Finance Share Price Live blog for 10 Feb 2025

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Finance opened at ₹8600 and closed at ₹8507.80, experiencing a high of ₹8600 and a low of ₹8384.15. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹524128.16 crore. Over the past year, Bajaj Finance recorded a 52-week high of ₹8655.20 and a low of ₹6190. The BSE volume for the day was 53,623 shares, reflecting active trading in the stock.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bajaj Finance on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|8584.6
|Support 1
|8383.5
|Resistance 2
|8685.35
|Support 2
|8283.15
|Resistance 3
|8785.7
|Support 3
|8182.4
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹8896.0, 5.03% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹6290.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹10000.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|11
|10
|11
|Buy
|12
|12
|13
|11
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Sell
|4
|4
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 38.65% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 966 k & BSE volume was 53 k.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹8600 & ₹8384.15 yesterday to end at ₹8470.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend