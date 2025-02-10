Hello User
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live blog for 10 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST
Livemint

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance stock price went down today, 10 Feb 2025, by -0.44 %. The stock closed at 8507.80 per share. The stock is currently trading at 8470.35 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live Updates

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Finance opened at 8600 and closed at 8507.80, experiencing a high of 8600 and a low of 8384.15. The company's market capitalization stood at 524128.16 crore. Over the past year, Bajaj Finance recorded a 52-week high of 8655.20 and a low of 6190. The BSE volume for the day was 53,623 shares, reflecting active trading in the stock.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Feb 2025, 08:45 AM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bajaj Finance on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 18584.6Support 18383.5
Resistance 28685.35Support 28283.15
Resistance 38785.7Support 38182.4
10 Feb 2025, 08:30 AM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 8896.0, 5.03% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 6290.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 10000.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy11111011
    Buy12121311
    Hold3334
    Sell4433
    Strong Sell1111
10 Feb 2025, 08:17 AM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance volume yesterday was 1020 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1662 k

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 38.65% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 966 k & BSE volume was 53 k.

10 Feb 2025, 08:02 AM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance closed at ₹8507.80 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 8600 & 8384.15 yesterday to end at 8470.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

