Bajaj Finance Share Price Live blog for 10 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance stock price went down today, 10 Jan 2025, by -1.03 %. The stock closed at 7353.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7277.75 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live Updates

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Finance opened at 7353.25 and closed slightly higher at 7353.30. The stock reached a high of 7353.30 and a low of 7236.05 during the day. The company's market capitalization stood at approximately 450,248.90 crore. Over the past year, Bajaj Finance has seen a 52-week high of 7829.95 and a low of 6190, with a trading volume of 12,247 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Jan 2025, 08:46 AM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bajaj Finance on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 17340.9Support 17221.5
Resistance 27407.85Support 27169.05
Resistance 37460.3Support 37102.1
10 Jan 2025, 08:36 AM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 8135.0, 11.78% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 6157.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 10000.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy10101011
    Buy1312119
    Hold3444
    Sell3334
    Strong Sell1111
10 Jan 2025, 08:19 AM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance volume yesterday was 680 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1087 k

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 37.43% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 668 k & BSE volume was 12 k.

10 Jan 2025, 08:02 AM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance closed at ₹7353.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 7353.3 & 7236.05 yesterday to end at 7277.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

