Bajaj Finance Share Price Live blog for 10 Jan 2025

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Finance opened at ₹7353.25 and closed slightly higher at ₹7353.30. The stock reached a high of ₹7353.30 and a low of ₹7236.05 during the day. The company's market capitalization stood at approximately ₹450,248.90 crore. Over the past year, Bajaj Finance has seen a 52-week high of ₹7829.95 and a low of ₹6190, with a trading volume of 12,247 shares on the BSE.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bajaj Finance on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|7340.9
|Support 1
|7221.5
|Resistance 2
|7407.85
|Support 2
|7169.05
|Resistance 3
|7460.3
|Support 3
|7102.1
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹8135.0, 11.78% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹6157.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹10000.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|10
|11
|Buy
|13
|12
|11
|9
|Hold
|3
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 37.43% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 668 k & BSE volume was 12 k.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹7353.3 & ₹7236.05 yesterday to end at ₹7277.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend