Bajaj Finance Share Price Live blog for 11 Dec 2024

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Finance opened at ₹6875.05 and closed slightly lower at ₹6869.5. The stock reached a high of ₹6958.5 and a low of ₹6845 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹424,920.8 crore, the stock's 52-week high stands at ₹7829.95, while the 52-week low is ₹6190. A total of 31,429 shares were traded on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bajaj Finance on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|6983.15
|Support 1
|6868.35
|Resistance 2
|7028.4
|Support 2
|6798.8
|Resistance 3
|7097.95
|Support 3
|6753.55
Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹8100.0, 16.8% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹5700.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹10000.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|11
|11
|Buy
|11
|11
|11
|9
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 25.33% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1204 k & BSE volume was 31 k.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹6958.5 & ₹6845 yesterday to end at ₹6934.9. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend