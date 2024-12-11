Hello User
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live blog for 11 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:48 AM IST
Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance stock price went up today, 11 Dec 2024, by 0.95 %. The stock closed at 6869.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 6934.9 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live Updates

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Finance opened at 6875.05 and closed slightly lower at 6869.5. The stock reached a high of 6958.5 and a low of 6845 during the session. With a market capitalization of 424,920.8 crore, the stock's 52-week high stands at 7829.95, while the 52-week low is 6190. A total of 31,429 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Dec 2024, 08:48 AM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bajaj Finance on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 16983.15Support 16868.35
Resistance 27028.4Support 26798.8
Resistance 37097.95Support 36753.55
11 Dec 2024, 08:36 AM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 8100.0, 16.8% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 5700.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 10000.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy10101111
    Buy1111119
    Hold4444
    Sell3334
    Strong Sell1111
11 Dec 2024, 08:20 AM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: Bajaj Finance volume yesterday was 1235 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 986 k

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 25.33% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1204 k & BSE volume was 31 k.

11 Dec 2024, 08:03 AM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: Bajaj Finance closed at ₹6869.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 6958.5 & 6845 yesterday to end at 6934.9. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend

