Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live blog for 11 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance stock price went down today, 11 Feb 2025, by -2.15 %. The stock closed at 8470.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 8288.55 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live Updates

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Finance's stock opened and closed at 8470.35, reflecting stability. The day's high reached 8481.60, while the low dipped to 8220. With a market capitalization of 513,000.52 crore, the stock remains robust, although it is below its 52-week high of 8655.20 and above the low of 6190. The BSE volume for the day was 23,326 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Feb 2025, 08:20 AM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance volume yesterday was 1267 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1675 k

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 24.36% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1243 k & BSE volume was 23 k.

11 Feb 2025, 08:01 AM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance closed at ₹8470.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 8481.60 & 8220 yesterday to end at 8288.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.