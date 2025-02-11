Bajaj Finance Share Price Live blog for 11 Feb 2025

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Finance's stock opened and closed at ₹8470.35, reflecting stability. The day's high reached ₹8481.60, while the low dipped to ₹8220. With a market capitalization of ₹513,000.52 crore, the stock remains robust, although it is below its 52-week high of ₹8655.20 and above the low of ₹6190. The BSE volume for the day was 23,326 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 24.36% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1243 k & BSE volume was 23 k.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹8481.60 & ₹8220 yesterday to end at ₹8288.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend