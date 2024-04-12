Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance Stock Soars in Positive Trading Session

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today : On the last day, Bajaj Finance opened at ₹7221.05, reached a high of ₹7250.9, and a low of ₹7161.4 before closing at ₹7192.9. The market capitalization stood at ₹447245.54 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹8190 and a low of ₹5780. The BSE volume for the day was 24050 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current price of Bajaj Finance stock is ₹7229.1 with a percent change of 0.5 and a net change of 36.2. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for Bajaj Finance on BSE, the volume was 24050 shares with a closing price of ₹7192.9.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!