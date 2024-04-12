Hello User
Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance Stock Soars in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bajaj Finance stock price went up today, 12 Apr 2024, by 0.5 %. The stock closed at 7192.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7229.1 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finance Stock Price Today

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today : On the last day, Bajaj Finance opened at 7221.05, reached a high of 7250.9, and a low of 7161.4 before closing at 7192.9. The market capitalization stood at 447245.54 crore, with a 52-week high of 8190 and a low of 5780. The BSE volume for the day was 24050 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Apr 2024, 09:04 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Today :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7229.1, up 0.5% from yesterday's ₹7192.9

The current price of Bajaj Finance stock is 7229.1 with a percent change of 0.5 and a net change of 36.2. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

12 Apr 2024, 08:00 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance closed at ₹7192.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bajaj Finance on BSE, the volume was 24050 shares with a closing price of 7192.9.

