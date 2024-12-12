Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live blog for 12 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance stock price went up today, 12 Dec 2024, by 2.61 %. The stock closed at 6934.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7115.75 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live Updates

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Finance opened at 6977.95 and closed at 6934.90, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 7165 and a low of 6894 during the session. With a market capitalization of 429118.4 crore, the stock's 52-week high stands at 7829.95, while the low is 6190. The BSE recorded a volume of 41,520 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Dec 2024, 08:01 AM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance closed at ₹6934.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 7165 & 6894 yesterday to end at 7115.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.