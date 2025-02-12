Bajaj Finance Share Price Live blog for 12 Feb 2025

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Finance opened at ₹8288.55 and closed slightly lower at ₹8286.10. The stock reached a high of ₹8350 and a low of ₹8140.75 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹506,771.02 crore, Bajaj Finance's performance reflects its stability within a 52-week high of ₹8655.20 and a low of ₹6190. The BSE volume recorded was 28,861 shares traded.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Bajaj Finance has increased by 0.21%, currently trading at ₹8205.25. Over the past year, Bajaj Finance shares have appreciated by 28.87%, reaching ₹8205.25. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 23071.80 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.93%
|3 Months
|25.45%
|6 Months
|28.04%
|YTD
|24.2%
|1 Year
|28.87%
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bajaj Finance on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|8314.58
|Support 1
|8098.83
|Resistance 2
|8442.72
|Support 2
|8011.22
|Resistance 3
|8530.33
|Support 3
|7883.08
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹8896.0, 8.65% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹6290.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹10000.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|11
|10
|11
|Buy
|12
|12
|13
|11
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Sell
|4
|4
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance volume yesterday was 991 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1691 k
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 41.35% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 963 k & BSE volume was 28 k.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance closed at ₹8286.10 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹8350 & ₹8140.75 yesterday to end at ₹8187.90. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend