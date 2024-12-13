Bajaj Finance Share Price Live blog for 13 Dec 2024

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Finance opened at ₹7101.05 and closed at ₹7115.75, reflecting a modest gain. The stock reached a high of ₹7147 and a low of ₹7075.05 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹440186.3 crore, the stock remains resilient, with a 52-week high of ₹7829.95 and a low of ₹6190. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 36,265 shares.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹8100.0, 13.72% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹5700.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹10000.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|11
|11
|Buy
|11
|11
|11
|9
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 3.74% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 966 k & BSE volume was 36 k.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹7147 & ₹7075.05 yesterday to end at ₹7123.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend