Bajaj Finance Share Price Live blog for 13 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance stock price went up today, 13 Feb 2025, by 0.08 %. The stock closed at 8187.90 per share. The stock is currently trading at 8194.85 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live Updates

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Finance opened at 8228.80 and closed at 8187.90, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 8280.30 and a low of 8027.20 during the day. The company's market capitalization stood at 507,201.17 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 8655.20 and a low of 6190, with a trading volume of 28,920 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Feb 2025, 09:18 AM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance's share price has increased by 0.45%, currently trading at 8255.60. Over the past year, the stock has risen by 28.87% to reach this price. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen an increase of 8.84%, reaching 23045.25 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.93%
3 Months25.45%
6 Months28.04%
YTD24.2%
1 Year28.87%
13 Feb 2025, 08:49 AM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bajaj Finance on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 18326.1Support 18067.1
Resistance 28434.55Support 27916.55
Resistance 38585.1Support 37808.1
13 Feb 2025, 08:32 AM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 8896.0, 8.56% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 6290.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 10000.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy11111011
    Buy12121311
    Hold3334
    Sell4433
    Strong Sell1111
13 Feb 2025, 08:16 AM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance volume yesterday was 1512 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1724 k

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 12.31% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1483 k & BSE volume was 28 k.

13 Feb 2025, 08:03 AM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance closed at ₹8187.90 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 8280.30 & 8027.20 yesterday to end at 8194.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

