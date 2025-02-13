Bajaj Finance Share Price Live blog for 13 Feb 2025

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Finance opened at ₹8228.80 and closed at ₹8187.90, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹8280.30 and a low of ₹8027.20 during the day. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹507,201.17 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹8655.20 and a low of ₹6190, with a trading volume of 28,920 shares on the BSE.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance's share price has increased by 0.45%, currently trading at ₹8255.60. Over the past year, the stock has risen by 28.87% to reach this price. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen an increase of 8.84%, reaching 23045.25 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.93%
|3 Months
|25.45%
|6 Months
|28.04%
|YTD
|24.2%
|1 Year
|28.87%
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bajaj Finance on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|8326.1
|Support 1
|8067.1
|Resistance 2
|8434.55
|Support 2
|7916.55
|Resistance 3
|8585.1
|Support 3
|7808.1
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹8896.0, 8.56% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹6290.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹10000.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|11
|10
|11
|Buy
|12
|12
|13
|11
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Sell
|4
|4
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 12.31% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1483 k & BSE volume was 28 k.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹8280.30 & ₹8027.20 yesterday to end at ₹8194.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend