Bajaj Finance Share Price Live blog for 13 Mar 2025

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Finance opened at ₹8518.95 and closed at ₹8490.05, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹8560 and a low of ₹8458.65 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹525,893.79 crore, it continues to show resilience in the market. The stock's 52-week high stands at ₹8736, while the 52-week low is ₹6300.65. BSE recorded a volume of 12,795 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance touched a high of 8521.5 & a low of 8458.65 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price fell below the hourly support of 8489.07 (Support level 1), indicating bearish sentiment. Traders can reduce long positions and watch out for further support at 8457.88 & 8422.42 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|8515.45
|Support 1
|8452.6
|Resistance 2
|8549.9
|Support 2
|8424.2
|Resistance 3
|8578.3
|Support 3
|8389.75
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹8560 & ₹8458.65 yesterday to end at ₹8483.80. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend