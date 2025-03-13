Bajaj Finance Share Price Live blog for 13 Mar 2025

Hello User
Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance stock price went down today, 13 Mar 2025, by -0.07 %. The stock closed at 8490.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 8483.80 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live Updates

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Finance opened at 8518.95 and closed at 8490.05, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 8560 and a low of 8458.65 during the day. With a market capitalization of 525,893.79 crore, it continues to show resilience in the market. The stock's 52-week high stands at 8736, while the 52-week low is 6300.65. BSE recorded a volume of 12,795 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Mar 2025, 11:33 AM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance touched a high of 8521.5 & a low of 8458.65 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price fell below the hourly support of 8489.07 (Support level 1), indicating bearish sentiment. Traders can reduce long positions and watch out for further support at 8457.88 & 8422.42 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 18515.45Support 18452.6
Resistance 28549.9Support 28424.2
Resistance 38578.3Support 38389.75
13 Mar 2025, 11:20 AM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance closed at ₹8490.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 8560 & 8458.65 yesterday to end at 8483.80. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

