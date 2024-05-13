Bajaj Finance Share Price Live blog for 13 May 2024

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today : Bajaj Finance's stock on the last trading day opened at ₹6630, closed at ₹6605.45 with a high of ₹6699.75 and a low of ₹6603.05. The market capitalization stood at ₹413156.88 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹8190 and ₹6190 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 91289 shares.
The share price of Bajaj Finance has decreased by -0.36% and is currently trading at ₹6661.00. Over the past year, Bajaj Finance shares have gained 0.31%, reaching ₹6661.00. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 20.42% to 22055.20 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.57%
|3 Months
|-1.03%
|6 Months
|-10.22%
|YTD
|-8.78%
|1 Year
|0.31%
The key support and resistance levels for Bajaj Finance on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|6722.3
|Support 1
|6625.5
|Resistance 2
|6758.55
|Support 2
|6564.95
|Resistance 3
|6819.1
|Support 3
|6528.7
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹8705.0, 30.21% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹6118.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹10105.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|14
|14
|15
|14
|Buy
|9
|9
|8
|8
|Hold
|5
|5
|4
|2
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The trading volume yesterday was 40.3% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 824 k & BSE volume was 91 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹6699.75 & ₹6603.05 yesterday to end at ₹6605.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend
