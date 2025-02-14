Bajaj Finance Share Price Live blog for 14 Feb 2025

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Finance opened at ₹8214.95 and closed at ₹8219, reflecting a slight increase. The stock reached a high of ₹8497 and maintained a low of ₹8214.95. With a market capitalization of ₹520,248.15 crore, the company's shares traded a volume of 51,698 on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high stands at ₹8655.20, while the 52-week low is ₹6190.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bajaj Finance on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|8543.65
|Support 1
|8242.7
|Resistance 2
|8671.3
|Support 2
|8069.4
|Resistance 3
|8844.6
|Support 3
|7941.75
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹8896.0, 5.83% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹6290.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹10000.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|11
|10
|11
|Buy
|12
|12
|13
|11
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Sell
|4
|4
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 3.68% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1800 k & BSE volume was 51 k.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹8497 & ₹8214.95 yesterday to end at ₹8405.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend