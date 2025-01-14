Bajaj Finance Share Price Live blog for 14 Jan 2025

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Finance opened at ₹7220.05 and closed at ₹7277.45, marking a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹7252 and a low of ₹7131.3. With a market capitalization of ₹450886.1 crores, the stock is trading significantly below its 52-week high of ₹7829.95 and above its low of ₹6190. The BSE recorded a volume of 9668 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
14 Jan 2025, 08:00 AM IST
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance closed at ₹7277.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹7252 & ₹7131.3 yesterday to end at ₹7158.05. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend