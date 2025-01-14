Hello User
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live blog for 14 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance stock price went down today, 14 Jan 2025, by -1.64 %. The stock closed at 7277.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7158.05 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live Updates

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Finance opened at 7220.05 and closed at 7277.45, marking a positive movement. The stock reached a high of 7252 and a low of 7131.3. With a market capitalization of 450886.1 crores, the stock is trading significantly below its 52-week high of 7829.95 and above its low of 6190. The BSE recorded a volume of 9668 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Jan 2025, 08:00 AM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance closed at ₹7277.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 7252 & 7131.3 yesterday to end at 7158.05. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

