Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance shares decline in trading today

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today : On the last day, Bajaj Finance opened at ₹6698.65, reached a high of ₹6742.9, and a low of ₹6620 before closing at ₹6685.3. The market capitalization stood at ₹415017.09 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹8190 and a 52-week low of ₹6190. The BSE volume for the day was 46767 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bajaj Finance share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
Bajaj Finance touched a high of 6731.4 & a low of 6675.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|6729.27
|Support 1
|6672.87
|Resistance 2
|6758.53
|Support 2
|6645.73
|Resistance 3
|6785.67
|Support 3
|6616.47
Bajaj Finance Live Updates
BAJAJ FINANCE
BAJAJ FINANCE
Bajaj Finance share price live: Stock Peers
The share price of Bajaj Finance is down by 0.38% to ₹6690, while its peers like Power Finance Corp, Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company, Shriram Finance, and SBI Cards & Payment Services are experiencing gains today. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up 0.17% and 0.19% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bajaj Finance
|6690.0
|-25.4
|-0.38
|8190.0
|6190.0
|413447.35
|Power Finance Corp
|420.35
|3.5
|0.84
|485.3
|130.44
|138719.78
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1287.5
|5.25
|0.41
|1352.9
|991.3
|108188.63
|Shriram Finance
|2351.95
|51.05
|2.22
|2658.0
|1306.6
|88384.59
|SBI Cards & Payment Services
|720.6
|0.05
|0.01
|932.35
|678.8
|68526.79
Bajaj Finance share price NSE Live : Futures trading higher by 0.1%; Futures open interest increased by 0.31%
An increase in futures price and open interest in Bajaj Finance indicates the possibility of a positive price trend in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
Bajaj Finance share price Today :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹6714.8, down -0.01% from yesterday's ₹6715.4
Bajaj Finance share price is at ₹6714.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹6641.5 and ₹6765.8 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹6641.5 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 6765.8 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Bajaj Finance share price live: Price Analysis
The share price of Bajaj Finance has dropped by -0.10% and is currently trading at ₹6709.00. Over the past year, Bajaj Finance's shares have gained 0.06% to ₹6709.00. In contrast, the Nifty index increased by 20.14% to 22112.90 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.06%
|3 Months
|-0.12%
|6 Months
|-8.72%
|YTD
|-8.31%
|1 Year
|0.06%
Bajaj Finance share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for Bajaj Finance on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|6765.8
|Support 1
|6641.5
|Resistance 2
|6817.2
|Support 2
|6568.6
|Resistance 3
|6890.1
|Support 3
|6517.2
Bajaj Finance share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹8705.0, 29.63% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹6118.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹10105.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|14
|14
|15
|14
|Buy
|9
|9
|8
|8
|Hold
|5
|5
|4
|2
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bajaj Finance share price Today : Bajaj Finance volume yesterday was 559 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1532 k
The trading volume yesterday was 63.53% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 512 k & BSE volume was 46 k.
Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance closed at ₹6685.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹6742.9 & ₹6620 yesterday to end at ₹6685.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!