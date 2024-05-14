Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance shares decline in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
8 min read . 10:40 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bajaj Finance stock price went down today, 14 May 2024, by -0.01 %. The stock closed at 6715.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 6714.8 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finance Stock Price Today

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today : On the last day, Bajaj Finance opened at 6698.65, reached a high of 6742.9, and a low of 6620 before closing at 6685.3. The market capitalization stood at 415017.09 crore, with a 52-week high of 8190 and a 52-week low of 6190. The BSE volume for the day was 46767 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 May 2024, 10:40 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Bajaj Finance touched a high of 6731.4 & a low of 6675.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 16729.27Support 16672.87
Resistance 26758.53Support 26645.73
Resistance 36785.67Support 36616.47
14 May 2024, 10:10 AM IST Bajaj Finance Live Updates

14 May 2024, 09:59 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price live: Stock Peers

The share price of Bajaj Finance is down by 0.38% to 6690, while its peers like Power Finance Corp, Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company, Shriram Finance, and SBI Cards & Payment Services are experiencing gains today. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up 0.17% and 0.19% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bajaj Finance6690.0-25.4-0.388190.06190.0413447.35
Power Finance Corp420.353.50.84485.3130.44138719.78
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company1287.55.250.411352.9991.3108188.63
Shriram Finance2351.9551.052.222658.01306.688384.59
SBI Cards & Payment Services720.60.050.01932.35678.868526.79
14 May 2024, 09:45 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price NSE Live : Futures trading higher by 0.1%; Futures open interest increased by 0.31%

An increase in futures price and open interest in Bajaj Finance indicates the possibility of a positive price trend in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.

14 May 2024, 09:40 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Today :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹6714.8, down -0.01% from yesterday's ₹6715.4

Bajaj Finance share price is at 6714.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 6641.5 and 6765.8 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 6641.5 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 6765.8 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

14 May 2024, 09:22 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of Bajaj Finance has dropped by -0.10% and is currently trading at 6709.00. Over the past year, Bajaj Finance's shares have gained 0.06% to 6709.00. In contrast, the Nifty index increased by 20.14% to 22112.90 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.06%
3 Months-0.12%
6 Months-8.72%
YTD-8.31%
1 Year0.06%
14 May 2024, 08:48 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Bajaj Finance on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 16765.8Support 16641.5
Resistance 26817.2Support 26568.6
Resistance 36890.1Support 36517.2
14 May 2024, 08:34 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 8705.0, 29.63% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 6118.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 10105.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy14141514
    Buy9988
    Hold5542
    Sell3334
    Strong Sell0000
14 May 2024, 08:18 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Today : Bajaj Finance volume yesterday was 559 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1532 k

The trading volume yesterday was 63.53% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 512 k & BSE volume was 46 k.

14 May 2024, 08:06 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance closed at ₹6685.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 6742.9 & 6620 yesterday to end at 6685.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.