Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance shares decline in trading today

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today : On the last day, Bajaj Finance opened at ₹6698.65, reached a high of ₹6742.9, and a low of ₹6620 before closing at ₹6685.3. The market capitalization stood at ₹415017.09 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹8190 and a 52-week low of ₹6190. The BSE volume for the day was 46767 shares traded.
Bajaj Finance touched a high of 6731.4 & a low of 6675.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|6729.27
|Support 1
|6672.87
|Resistance 2
|6758.53
|Support 2
|6645.73
|Resistance 3
|6785.67
|Support 3
|6616.47
The share price of Bajaj Finance is down by 0.38% to ₹6690, while its peers like Power Finance Corp, Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company, Shriram Finance, and SBI Cards & Payment Services are experiencing gains today. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up 0.17% and 0.19% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bajaj Finance
|6690.0
|-25.4
|-0.38
|8190.0
|6190.0
|413447.35
|Power Finance Corp
|420.35
|3.5
|0.84
|485.3
|130.44
|138719.78
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1287.5
|5.25
|0.41
|1352.9
|991.3
|108188.63
|Shriram Finance
|2351.95
|51.05
|2.22
|2658.0
|1306.6
|88384.59
|SBI Cards & Payment Services
|720.6
|0.05
|0.01
|932.35
|678.8
|68526.79
An increase in futures price and open interest in Bajaj Finance indicates the possibility of a positive price trend in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
Bajaj Finance share price is at ₹6714.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹6641.5 and ₹6765.8 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹6641.5 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 6765.8 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The share price of Bajaj Finance has dropped by -0.10% and is currently trading at ₹6709.00. Over the past year, Bajaj Finance's shares have gained 0.06% to ₹6709.00. In contrast, the Nifty index increased by 20.14% to 22112.90 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.06%
|3 Months
|-0.12%
|6 Months
|-8.72%
|YTD
|-8.31%
|1 Year
|0.06%
The key support and resistance levels for Bajaj Finance on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|6765.8
|Support 1
|6641.5
|Resistance 2
|6817.2
|Support 2
|6568.6
|Resistance 3
|6890.1
|Support 3
|6517.2
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹8705.0, 29.63% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹6118.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹10105.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|14
|14
|15
|14
|Buy
|9
|9
|8
|8
|Hold
|5
|5
|4
|2
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The trading volume yesterday was 63.53% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 512 k & BSE volume was 46 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹6742.9 & ₹6620 yesterday to end at ₹6685.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend
