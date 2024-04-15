Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance Stock Dips in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bajaj Finance stock price went down today, 15 Apr 2024, by -0.29 %. The stock closed at 7229.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7208 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finance Stock Price Today

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finance opened at 7230 and closed at 7229.1. The stock reached a high of 7263.35 and a low of 7154.6. The market capitalization stood at 445940.14 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 8190 and the 52-week low was 5780. The BSE volume for the day was 48587 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Apr 2024, 09:30 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.74%
3 Months-7.76%
6 Months-10.21%
YTD-1.34%
1 Year22.44%
15 Apr 2024, 09:00 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Today :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7208, down -0.29% from yesterday's ₹7229.1

The current price of Bajaj Finance stock is 7208, with a percent change of -0.29% and a net change of -21.1 points. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

15 Apr 2024, 08:03 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance closed at ₹7229.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finance on BSE had a volume of 48587 shares, with a closing price of 7229.1.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.