Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance Stock Dips in Trading Today

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finance opened at ₹7230 and closed at ₹7229.1. The stock reached a high of ₹7263.35 and a low of ₹7154.6. The market capitalization stood at ₹445940.14 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹8190 and the 52-week low was ₹5780. The BSE volume for the day was 48587 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.74%
|3 Months
|-7.76%
|6 Months
|-10.21%
|YTD
|-1.34%
|1 Year
|22.44%
The current price of Bajaj Finance stock is ₹7208, with a percent change of -0.29% and a net change of -21.1 points. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finance on BSE had a volume of 48587 shares, with a closing price of ₹7229.1.
