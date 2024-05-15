Active Stocks
Bajaj Finance Share Price Highlights : Bajaj Finance closed today at ₹6680.75, up 0.06% from yesterday's ₹6676.95

51 min read . Updated: 15 May 2024, 08:00 PM IST
Livemint

Bajaj Finance Share Price Highlights : Bajaj Finance stock price went up today, 15 May 2024, by 0.06 %. The stock closed at 6676.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 6680.75 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finance Share Price Highlights Premium
Bajaj Finance Share Price Highlights

Bajaj Finance Share Price Highlights : On the last day, Bajaj Finance opened at 6715, with the highest price at 6740 and the lowest at 6658.6. The closing price was slightly higher at 6715.4. The market capitalization stood at 412829.34 crore. The 52-week high was 8190 and the low was 6190. The BSE volume for the day was 26814 shares.

15 May 2024, 08:00:00 PM IST

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance has a 3.56% MF holding & 17.14% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 2.94% in december to 3.56% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 17.56% in december to 17.14% in march quarter.

15 May 2024, 07:38:40 PM IST

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance's return on equity (ROE) was 22.05% in the most recent fiscal year and its return on investment (ROI) was 5.48% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 21.89% and 21.65% respectively.

15 May 2024, 07:01:54 PM IST

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance has shown an EPS growth of 47.86% and a revenue growth of 27.03% over the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company's revenue is 548849.50 cr, which is 0.41% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is predicted to have a revenue growth of 27.96% and a profit growth of 17.28% for the fourth quarter.

15 May 2024, 06:32:16 PM IST

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 8705.0, 30.3% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 6118.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 10105.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy14141514
    Buy9988
    Hold5542
    Sell3334
    Strong Sell0000
15 May 2024, 06:03:52 PM IST

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Today, Bajaj Finance's stock price rose by 0.06% to reach 6680.75, outperforming its peers. While Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company, Shriram Finance, and SBI Cards & Payment Services are declining, Power Finance Corp, another peer, is seeing an increase. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.08% and -0.16% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bajaj Finance6680.753.80.068190.06190.0412875.69
Power Finance Corp436.5515.03.56485.3130.44144065.94
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company1230.95-21.65-1.731352.9991.3103436.73
Shriram Finance2317.45-12.25-0.532658.01306.687088.1
SBI Cards & Payment Services713.0-5.9-0.82932.35678.867804.06
15 May 2024, 05:37:47 PM IST

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: Bajaj Finance share price live: Today's Price range

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: Bajaj Finance stock reached a low of 6646.35 and a high of 6730 on the current trading day.

15 May 2024, 04:31:57 PM IST

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: Futures trading lower by -0.28%; Futures open interest increased by 0.87%

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: The decrease in futures price and the increase in open interest for Bajaj Finance indicate the possibility of a downward price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

15 May 2024, 03:56:08 PM IST

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 3 PM is -15.46% lower than yesterday

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: The volume of Bajaj Finance traded by 3 PM is 15.46% lower than yesterday, with the price at 6680.75, a decrease of 0.06%. Volume traded is a key indicator used to analyze trends along with price. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 03:51:56 PM IST

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: Bajaj Finance closed today at ₹6680.75, up 0.06% from yesterday's ₹6676.95

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: Bajaj Finance share price closed the day at 6680.75 - a 0.06% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 6721.55 , 6770.2 , 6808.45. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 6634.65 , 6596.4 , 6547.75.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

15 May 2024, 03:38:12 PM IST

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live:

15 May 2024, 03:18:06 PM IST

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: Bajaj Finance trading at ₹6677.7, up 0.01% from yesterday's ₹6676.95

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: Bajaj Finance share price is at 6677.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 6643.22 and 6727.47 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 6643.22 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 6727.47 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 02:59:25 PM IST

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance Short Term and Long Term Trends

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Bajaj Finance share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

15 May 2024, 02:57:15 PM IST

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days6735.77
10 Days6811.21
20 Days6979.55
50 Days6818.77
100 Days6997.05
300 Days7214.10
15 May 2024, 02:45:08 PM IST

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -7.72% lower than yesterday

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Bajaj Finance traded by 2 PM is 7.72% lower than yesterday, with the price trading at 6669, a decrease of 0.12%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A rise in price with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume could signal further decline.

15 May 2024, 02:35:08 PM IST

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 6679.1 and 6662.45 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by buying close to the hourly support level of 6662.45 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 6679.1.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 16676.3Support 16661.65
Resistance 26684.3Support 26655.0
Resistance 36690.95Support 36647.0
15 May 2024, 02:12:14 PM IST

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 8705.0, 30.51% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 6118.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 10105.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

15 May 2024, 02:04:31 PM IST

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: Bajaj Finance trading at ₹6670, down -0.1% from yesterday's ₹6676.95

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: Bajaj Finance share price is at 6670 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 6643.22 and 6727.47 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 6643.22 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 6727.47 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 01:50:44 PM IST

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is -10.34% lower than yesterday

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: As of 1 PM, the volume of Bajaj Finance traded has decreased by 10.34% compared to yesterday. The stock price is currently trading at 6668.15, showing a decrease of 0.13%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with a higher volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with a higher volume could signal a further decline in prices.

15 May 2024, 01:41:58 PM IST

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between levels of 6689.5 and 6655.6 in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 6655.6 and selling near the hourly resistance at 6689.5.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 16679.1Support 16662.45
Resistance 26688.2Support 26654.9
Resistance 36695.75Support 36645.8
15 May 2024, 01:15:39 PM IST

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: Futures trading lower by -0.41%; Futures open interest increased by 0.91%

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest in Bajaj Finance indicate a potential negative price movement in the upcoming days. Traders are advised to consider maintaining their short positions.

15 May 2024, 01:09:02 PM IST

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: Bajaj Finance share price live: Today's Price range

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: Bajaj Finance stock's low price today was 6646.35 and the high price reached was 6730.

15 May 2024, 12:52:17 PM IST

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -0.52% lower than yesterday

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The volume traded by Bajaj Finance until 12 PM is 0.52% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 6667.85, down by 0.14%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for studying market trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 12:36:28 PM IST

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: In the previous trading hour, Bajaj Finance reached a high of 6688.4 and a low of 6654.5. During that time, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance level of 6672.82 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 16689.5Support 16655.6
Resistance 26705.9Support 26638.1
Resistance 36723.4Support 36621.7
15 May 2024, 12:26:33 PM IST

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance Short Term and Long Term Trends

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Bajaj Finance share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

15 May 2024, 12:20:54 PM IST

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance trading at ₹6668.5, down -0.13% from yesterday's ₹6676.95

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance share price is at 6668.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 6643.22 and 6727.47 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 6643.22 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 6727.47 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 12:20:36 PM IST

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days6735.77
10 Days6811.21
20 Days6979.55
50 Days6818.77
100 Days6997.05
300 Days7214.10
15 May 2024, 11:54:12 AM IST

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 5.43% higher than yesterday

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: The volume of Bajaj Finance traded by 11 AM is 5.43% higher compared to yesterday. The current trading price is 6672.1, showing a slight increase of -0.07%. Volume traded is a crucial factor in analyzing trends alongside price movements. A positive price trend accompanied by higher trading volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

15 May 2024, 11:37:50 AM IST

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between levels of 6711.22 and 6627.57 in the last hour. Traders could consider employing rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 6627.57 and selling near the hourly resistance at 6711.22.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 16672.82Support 16649.22
Resistance 26685.63Support 26638.43
Resistance 36696.42Support 36625.62
15 May 2024, 11:23:03 AM IST

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: Bajaj Finance trading at ₹6670.6, down -0.1% from yesterday's ₹6676.95

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: Bajaj Finance share price is at 6670.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 6643.22 and 6727.47 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 6643.22 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 6727.47 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 11:13:47 AM IST

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: Today, Bajaj Finance's share price decreased by 0.18% to reach 6665, while its peers are experiencing mixed results. Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company and SBI Cards & Payment Services are declining, while Power Finance Corp and Shriram Finance are showing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.1% and 0.06% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bajaj Finance6665.0-11.95-0.188190.06190.0411902.33
Power Finance Corp435.8514.33.39485.3130.44143834.94
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company1243.05-9.55-0.761352.9991.3104453.49
Shriram Finance2337.157.450.322658.01306.687828.42
SBI Cards & Payment Services717.4-1.5-0.21932.35678.868222.48
15 May 2024, 11:02:19 AM IST

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 8705.0, 30.42% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 6118.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 10105.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

15 May 2024, 10:55:25 AM IST

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 20.13% higher than yesterday

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Bajaj Finance traded by 10 AM is 20.13% higher than yesterday, with the price at 6659.35, showing a slight decrease of -0.26%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a strong upward trend, while a decrease in price with higher volume may signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 10:37:24 AM IST

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance touched a high of 6730.0 & a low of 6646.35 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 16711.22Support 16627.57
Resistance 26762.43Support 26595.13
Resistance 36794.87Support 36543.92
15 May 2024, 10:11:08 AM IST

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates:

15 May 2024, 09:50:09 AM IST

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Today, Bajaj Finance's stock price rose by 0.5% to reach 6710.55, while its counterparts are experiencing a varied performance. Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company's shares are declining, whereas Power Finance Corp, Shriram Finance, and SBI Cards & Payment Services' shares are increasing. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.18% and 0.24%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bajaj Finance6710.5533.60.58190.06190.0414717.35
Power Finance Corp436.5515.03.56485.3130.44144065.94
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company1251.35-1.25-0.11352.9991.3105150.94
Shriram Finance2331.21.50.062658.01306.687604.82
SBI Cards & Payment Services719.050.150.02932.35678.868379.39
15 May 2024, 09:41:47 AM IST

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.06%; Futures open interest increased by 0.19%

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in Bajaj Finance indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to hold onto their long positions.

15 May 2024, 09:37:59 AM IST

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance trading at ₹6683.9, up 0.1% from yesterday's ₹6676.95

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance share price is at 6683.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 6643.22 and 6727.47 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 6643.22 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 6727.47 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 09:23:40 AM IST

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: The share price of Bajaj Finance has decreased by -0.11% today, trading at 6669.35. Over the past year, Bajaj Finance shares have fallen by -0.55% to 6669.35, while the Nifty index has risen by 20.76% to 22255.60 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.86%
3 Months-1.05%
6 Months-9.31%
YTD-8.9%
1 Year-0.55%
15 May 2024, 08:50:28 AM IST

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bajaj Finance on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 16727.47Support 16643.22
Resistance 26776.78Support 26608.28
Resistance 36811.72Support 36558.97
15 May 2024, 08:36:03 AM IST

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 8705.0, 30.31% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 6118.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 10105.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

15 May 2024, 08:19:19 AM IST

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: Bajaj Finance volume yesterday was 782 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1511 k

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 48.23% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 755 k & BSE volume was 26 k.

15 May 2024, 08:06:51 AM IST

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: Bajaj Finance closed at ₹6715.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 6740 & 6658.6 yesterday to end at 6715.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

