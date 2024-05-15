Bajaj Finance Share Price Highlights : Bajaj Finance closed today at 6680.75, up 0.06% from yesterday's 6676.95

Bajaj Finance Share Price Highlights : On the last day, Bajaj Finance opened at ₹6715, with the highest price at ₹6740 and the lowest at ₹6658.6. The closing price was slightly higher at ₹6715.4. The market capitalization stood at ₹412829.34 crore. The 52-week high was ₹8190 and the low was ₹6190. The BSE volume for the day was 26814 shares.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance has a 3.56% MF holding & 17.14% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 2.94% in december to 3.56% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 17.56% in december to 17.14% in march quarter.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance's return on equity (ROE) was 22.05% in the most recent fiscal year and its return on investment (ROI) was 5.48% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 21.89% and 21.65% respectively.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance has shown an EPS growth of 47.86% and a revenue growth of 27.03% over the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company's revenue is 548849.50 cr, which is 0.41% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is predicted to have a revenue growth of 27.96% and a profit growth of 17.28% for the fourth quarter.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹8705.0, 30.3% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹6118.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹10105.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|14
|14
|15
|14
|Buy
|9
|9
|8
|8
|Hold
|5
|5
|4
|2
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Today, Bajaj Finance's stock price rose by 0.06% to reach ₹6680.75, outperforming its peers. While Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company, Shriram Finance, and SBI Cards & Payment Services are declining, Power Finance Corp, another peer, is seeing an increase. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.08% and -0.16% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bajaj Finance
|6680.75
|3.8
|0.06
|8190.0
|6190.0
|412875.69
|Power Finance Corp
|436.55
|15.0
|3.56
|485.3
|130.44
|144065.94
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1230.95
|-21.65
|-1.73
|1352.9
|991.3
|103436.73
|Shriram Finance
|2317.45
|-12.25
|-0.53
|2658.0
|1306.6
|87088.1
|SBI Cards & Payment Services
|713.0
|-5.9
|-0.82
|932.35
|678.8
|67804.06
Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: Bajaj Finance stock reached a low of ₹6646.35 and a high of ₹6730 on the current trading day.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: The decrease in futures price and the increase in open interest for Bajaj Finance indicate the possibility of a downward price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: The volume of Bajaj Finance traded by 3 PM is 15.46% lower than yesterday, with the price at ₹6680.75, a decrease of 0.06%. Volume traded is a key indicator used to analyze trends along with price. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may signal further price declines.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: Bajaj Finance share price closed the day at ₹6680.75 - a 0.06% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 6721.55 , 6770.2 , 6808.45. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 6634.65 , 6596.4 , 6547.75.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: Bajaj Finance share price is at ₹6677.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹6643.22 and ₹6727.47 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹6643.22 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 6727.47 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Bajaj Finance share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|6735.77
|10 Days
|6811.21
|20 Days
|6979.55
|50 Days
|6818.77
|100 Days
|6997.05
|300 Days
|7214.10
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Bajaj Finance traded by 2 PM is 7.72% lower than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹6669, a decrease of 0.12%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A rise in price with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume could signal further decline.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 6679.1 and 6662.45 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by buying close to the hourly support level of 6662.45 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 6679.1.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|6676.3
|Support 1
|6661.65
|Resistance 2
|6684.3
|Support 2
|6655.0
|Resistance 3
|6690.95
|Support 3
|6647.0
Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: Bajaj Finance share price is at ₹6670 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹6643.22 and ₹6727.47 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹6643.22 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 6727.47 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: As of 1 PM, the volume of Bajaj Finance traded has decreased by 10.34% compared to yesterday. The stock price is currently trading at ₹6668.15, showing a decrease of 0.13%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with a higher volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with a higher volume could signal a further decline in prices.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between levels of 6689.5 and 6655.6 in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 6655.6 and selling near the hourly resistance at 6689.5.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|6679.1
|Support 1
|6662.45
|Resistance 2
|6688.2
|Support 2
|6654.9
|Resistance 3
|6695.75
|Support 3
|6645.8
Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest in Bajaj Finance indicate a potential negative price movement in the upcoming days. Traders are advised to consider maintaining their short positions.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: Bajaj Finance stock's low price today was ₹6646.35 and the high price reached was ₹6730.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The volume traded by Bajaj Finance until 12 PM is 0.52% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹6667.85, down by 0.14%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for studying market trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: In the previous trading hour, Bajaj Finance reached a high of 6688.4 and a low of 6654.5. During that time, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance level of 6672.82 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|6689.5
|Support 1
|6655.6
|Resistance 2
|6705.9
|Support 2
|6638.1
|Resistance 3
|6723.4
|Support 3
|6621.7
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Bajaj Finance share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance share price is at ₹6668.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹6643.22 and ₹6727.47 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹6643.22 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 6727.47 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|6735.77
|10 Days
|6811.21
|20 Days
|6979.55
|50 Days
|6818.77
|100 Days
|6997.05
|300 Days
|7214.10
Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: The volume of Bajaj Finance traded by 11 AM is 5.43% higher compared to yesterday. The current trading price is ₹6672.1, showing a slight increase of -0.07%. Volume traded is a crucial factor in analyzing trends alongside price movements. A positive price trend accompanied by higher trading volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between levels of 6711.22 and 6627.57 in the last hour. Traders could consider employing rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 6627.57 and selling near the hourly resistance at 6711.22.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|6672.82
|Support 1
|6649.22
|Resistance 2
|6685.63
|Support 2
|6638.43
|Resistance 3
|6696.42
|Support 3
|6625.62
Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: Bajaj Finance share price is at ₹6670.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹6643.22 and ₹6727.47 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹6643.22 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 6727.47 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: Today, Bajaj Finance's share price decreased by 0.18% to reach ₹6665, while its peers are experiencing mixed results. Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company and SBI Cards & Payment Services are declining, while Power Finance Corp and Shriram Finance are showing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.1% and 0.06% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bajaj Finance
|6665.0
|-11.95
|-0.18
|8190.0
|6190.0
|411902.33
|Power Finance Corp
|435.85
|14.3
|3.39
|485.3
|130.44
|143834.94
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1243.05
|-9.55
|-0.76
|1352.9
|991.3
|104453.49
|Shriram Finance
|2337.15
|7.45
|0.32
|2658.0
|1306.6
|87828.42
|SBI Cards & Payment Services
|717.4
|-1.5
|-0.21
|932.35
|678.8
|68222.48
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Bajaj Finance traded by 10 AM is 20.13% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹6659.35, showing a slight decrease of -0.26%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a strong upward trend, while a decrease in price with higher volume may signal further price declines.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance touched a high of 6730.0 & a low of 6646.35 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|6711.22
|Support 1
|6627.57
|Resistance 2
|6762.43
|Support 2
|6595.13
|Resistance 3
|6794.87
|Support 3
|6543.92
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Today, Bajaj Finance's stock price rose by 0.5% to reach ₹6710.55, while its counterparts are experiencing a varied performance. Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company's shares are declining, whereas Power Finance Corp, Shriram Finance, and SBI Cards & Payment Services' shares are increasing. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.18% and 0.24%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bajaj Finance
|6710.55
|33.6
|0.5
|8190.0
|6190.0
|414717.35
|Power Finance Corp
|436.55
|15.0
|3.56
|485.3
|130.44
|144065.94
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1251.35
|-1.25
|-0.1
|1352.9
|991.3
|105150.94
|Shriram Finance
|2331.2
|1.5
|0.06
|2658.0
|1306.6
|87604.82
|SBI Cards & Payment Services
|719.05
|0.15
|0.02
|932.35
|678.8
|68379.39
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in Bajaj Finance indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to hold onto their long positions.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance share price is at ₹6683.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹6643.22 and ₹6727.47 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹6643.22 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 6727.47 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: The share price of Bajaj Finance has decreased by -0.11% today, trading at ₹6669.35. Over the past year, Bajaj Finance shares have fallen by -0.55% to ₹6669.35, while the Nifty index has risen by 20.76% to 22255.60 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.86%
|3 Months
|-1.05%
|6 Months
|-9.31%
|YTD
|-8.9%
|1 Year
|-0.55%
Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bajaj Finance on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|6727.47
|Support 1
|6643.22
|Resistance 2
|6776.78
|Support 2
|6608.28
|Resistance 3
|6811.72
|Support 3
|6558.97
Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 48.23% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 755 k & BSE volume was 26 k.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹6740 & ₹6658.6 yesterday to end at ₹6715.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend
