Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance shares drop in trading today
LIVE UPDATES

Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance shares drop in trading today

6 min read . Updated: 16 Apr 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Livemint

Bajaj Finance stock price went down today, 16 Apr 2024, by -1.66 %. The stock closed at 7075 per share. The stock is currently trading at 6957.75 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finance Stock Price TodayPremium
Bajaj Finance Stock Price Today

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today : On the last day, Bajaj Finance opened at 7081.5, closed at 7226, with a high of 7198 and a low of 7061.55. The market capitalization stood at 437,711.78 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 8190 and 5780, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 15603 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Apr 2024, 11:00:48 AM IST

Bajaj Finance share price Today :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹6957.75, down -1.66% from yesterday's ₹7075

Bajaj Finance stock closed at 6957.75, with a net change of -117.25 and a percent change of -1.66. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.

16 Apr 2024, 10:42:26 AM IST

Top active options for Bajaj Finance

Top active call options for Bajaj Finance at 16 Apr 10:42 were at strike price of 7200.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 7000.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 42.55 (-45.24%) & 107.1 (-38.48%) respectively.

Top active put options for Bajaj Finance at 16 Apr 10:42 were at strike price of 7000.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 6900.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 145.95 (+65.48%) & 97.35 (+69.01%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

16 Apr 2024, 10:31:09 AM IST

Bajaj Finance share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bajaj Finance6975.0-100.0-1.418190.05830.0421583.53
Power Finance Corp391.2-1.3-0.33477.8124.6129099.98
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company1144.0-17.55-1.511309.75819.094041.42
Shriram Finance2399.2-16.45-0.682605.01296.5589832.59
SBI Cards & Payment Services719.0-2.25-0.31932.35678.868022.75
16 Apr 2024, 10:23:29 AM IST

Bajaj Finance share price NSE Live :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹6963.1, down -1.58% from yesterday's ₹7075

The current price of Bajaj Finance stock is 6963.1, with a net change of -111.9 and a percent change of -1.58. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.

16 Apr 2024, 10:10:04 AM IST

Bajaj Finance share price live: Today's Price range

The Bajaj Finance stock's low price for the day was 6942, and the high price was 7037.

16 Apr 2024, 10:00:43 AM IST

Bajaj Finance April futures opened at 7044.0 as against previous close of 7085.3

Bajaj Finance is currently trading at a spot price of 6961.7 with a bid price of 6969.7 and an offer price of 6971.9. The stock has an offer quantity of 125 and a bid quantity of 250. The open interest for Bajaj Finance stands at 5965500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

16 Apr 2024, 09:52:11 AM IST

Bajaj Finance Live Updates

16 Apr 2024, 09:43:27 AM IST

Bajaj Finance share price update :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹6971, down -1.47% from yesterday's ₹7075

The current price of Bajaj Finance stock is 6971, which represents a net change of -104 and a percent change of -1.47. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

16 Apr 2024, 09:31:42 AM IST

Bajaj Finance share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.39%
3 Months-5.47%
6 Months-11.94%
YTD-3.43%
1 Year19.85%
16 Apr 2024, 09:02:51 AM IST

Bajaj Finance share price Today :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7075, down -2.09% from yesterday's ₹7226

Bajaj Finance stock is currently priced at 7075, with a percent change of -2.09% and a net change of -151. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.

16 Apr 2024, 08:02:26 AM IST

Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance closed at ₹7226 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finance on the BSE had a volume of 15603 shares with a closing price of 7226.

