Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance shares drop in trading today

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today : On the last day, Bajaj Finance opened at ₹7081.5, closed at ₹7226, with a high of ₹7198 and a low of ₹7061.55. The market capitalization stood at ₹437,711.78 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹8190 and ₹5780, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 15603 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bajaj Finance stock closed at ₹6957.75, with a net change of -117.25 and a percent change of -1.66. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.
Top active call options for Bajaj Finance at 16 Apr 10:42 were at strike price of ₹7200.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹7000.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹42.55 (-45.24%) & ₹107.1 (-38.48%) respectively.
Top active put options for Bajaj Finance at 16 Apr 10:42 were at strike price of ₹7000.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹6900.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹145.95 (+65.48%) & ₹97.35 (+69.01%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Bajaj Finance
|6975.0
|-100.0
|-1.41
|8190.0
|5830.0
|421583.53
|Power Finance Corp
|391.2
|-1.3
|-0.33
|477.8
|124.6
|129099.98
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1144.0
|-17.55
|-1.51
|1309.75
|819.0
|94041.42
|Shriram Finance
|2399.2
|-16.45
|-0.68
|2605.0
|1296.55
|89832.59
|SBI Cards & Payment Services
|719.0
|-2.25
|-0.31
|932.35
|678.8
|68022.75
The current price of Bajaj Finance stock is ₹6963.1, with a net change of -111.9 and a percent change of -1.58. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.
The Bajaj Finance stock's low price for the day was ₹6942, and the high price was ₹7037.
Bajaj Finance is currently trading at a spot price of 6961.7 with a bid price of 6969.7 and an offer price of 6971.9. The stock has an offer quantity of 125 and a bid quantity of 250. The open interest for Bajaj Finance stands at 5965500.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current price of Bajaj Finance stock is ₹6971, which represents a net change of -104 and a percent change of -1.47. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.39%
|3 Months
|-5.47%
|6 Months
|-11.94%
|YTD
|-3.43%
|1 Year
|19.85%
Bajaj Finance stock is currently priced at ₹7075, with a percent change of -2.09% and a net change of -151. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finance on the BSE had a volume of 15603 shares with a closing price of ₹7226.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!