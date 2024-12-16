Bajaj Finance Share Price Live blog for 16 Dec 2024

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Finance opened at ₹7119.95 and closed slightly higher at ₹7123.05. The stock reached a high of ₹7215.65 and a low of ₹6980 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹440,848.3 crore, the shares traded on BSE amounted to 30,112. The stock's performance remains notable, with a 52-week high of ₹7829.95 and a low of ₹6190, indicating significant volatility.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bajaj Finance on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|7269.47
|Support 1
|7032.82
|Resistance 2
|7361.68
|Support 2
|6888.38
|Resistance 3
|7506.12
|Support 3
|6796.17
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹8100.0, 12.84% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹5700.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹10000.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|11
|11
|Buy
|11
|11
|11
|9
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 20.91% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1250 k & BSE volume was 30 k.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹7215.65 & ₹6980 yesterday to end at ₹7178. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend