Bajaj Finance Share Price Live blog for 16 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:47 AM IST
Livemint

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance stock price went up today, 16 Dec 2024, by 0.77 %. The stock closed at 7123.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7178 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live Updates

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Finance opened at 7119.95 and closed slightly higher at 7123.05. The stock reached a high of 7215.65 and a low of 6980 during the day. With a market capitalization of 440,848.3 crore, the shares traded on BSE amounted to 30,112. The stock's performance remains notable, with a 52-week high of 7829.95 and a low of 6190, indicating significant volatility.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Dec 2024, 08:47 AM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bajaj Finance on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 17269.47Support 17032.82
Resistance 27361.68Support 26888.38
Resistance 37506.12Support 36796.17
16 Dec 2024, 08:35 AM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 8100.0, 12.84% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 5700.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 10000.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy10101111
    Buy1111119
    Hold4444
    Sell3334
    Strong Sell1111
16 Dec 2024, 08:16 AM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance volume yesterday was 1280 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1059 k

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 20.91% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1250 k & BSE volume was 30 k.

16 Dec 2024, 08:01 AM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance closed at ₹7123.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 7215.65 & 6980 yesterday to end at 7178. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

