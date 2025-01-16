Hello User
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live blog for 16 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:51 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance stock price went down today, 16 Jan 2025, by -2.16 %. The stock closed at 7334.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7176.05 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live Updates

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Finance's stock opened and closed at 7334.35, with a high of 7340.5 and a low of 7109.95. The market capitalization stood at 444040.60 crore. The stock has experienced a 52-week high of 7823.85 and a low of 6190. Trading volume on the BSE reached 9914 shares, indicating a moderate level of activity in the market for this financial services company.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jan 2025, 08:51 AM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bajaj Finance on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 17313.5Support 17068.7
Resistance 27454.15Support 26964.55
Resistance 37558.3Support 36823.9
16 Jan 2025, 08:32 AM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 8135.0, 13.36% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 6157.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 10000.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy10101011
    Buy1313119
    Hold3344
    Sell3334
    Strong Sell1111
16 Jan 2025, 08:17 AM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance volume yesterday was 1029 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1058 k

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 2.81% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 998 k & BSE volume was 30 k.

16 Jan 2025, 08:04 AM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance closed at ₹7334.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 7340.5 & 7109.95 yesterday to end at 7176.05. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

