Bajaj Finance Share Price Live blog for 16 Jan 2025

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Finance's stock opened and closed at ₹7334.35, with a high of ₹7340.5 and a low of ₹7109.95. The market capitalization stood at ₹444040.60 crore. The stock has experienced a 52-week high of ₹7823.85 and a low of ₹6190. Trading volume on the BSE reached 9914 shares, indicating a moderate level of activity in the market for this financial services company.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bajaj Finance on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|7313.5
|Support 1
|7068.7
|Resistance 2
|7454.15
|Support 2
|6964.55
|Resistance 3
|7558.3
|Support 3
|6823.9
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹8135.0, 13.36% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹6157.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹10000.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|10
|11
|Buy
|13
|13
|11
|9
|Hold
|3
|3
|4
|4
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 2.81% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 998 k & BSE volume was 30 k.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹7340.5 & ₹7109.95 yesterday to end at ₹7176.05. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend