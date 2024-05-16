Bajaj Finance Share Price Highlights : Bajaj Finance closed today at ₹6745.2, up 0.96% from yesterday's ₹6680.75

Bajaj Finance Share Price Highlights : On the last day, Bajaj Finance opened at ₹6723.95 and closed at ₹6676.95. The stock's high was ₹6730 and low was ₹6646.35. The market capitalization was ₹412,875.69 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹8190 and a 52-week low of ₹6190. The BSE volume for the day was 66610 shares.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance has a 3.56% MF holding & 17.14% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 2.94% in december to 3.56% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 17.56% in december to 17.14% in march quarter.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance reported a Return on Equity (ROE) of 22.05% in the most recent fiscal year and a Return on Investment (ROI) of 5.48% in the last fiscal year. Analysts predict the ROE to be around 21.89% in the current fiscal year and 21.65% in the upcoming fiscal year.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance has shown an EPS growth of 47.86% and a revenue growth of 27.03% in the past 3 years. In the last twelve months, the company's revenue was 548849.50 cr, which is slightly higher by 0.41% compared to the revenue in the most recent fiscal year. The company is expecting a revenue growth of 27.96% and a profit growth of 17.28% in the upcoming quarter 4.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹8705.0, 29.05% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹6118.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹10105.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|14
|14
|15
|14
|Buy
|9
|9
|8
|8
|Hold
|5
|5
|4
|2
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Today, Bajaj Finance's stock price rose by 0.96% to reach ₹6745.2, following the trend of its peers like Power Finance Corp, Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company, Shriram Finance, and SBI Cards & Payment Services. In line with this, benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex also saw increases of 0.92% and 0.93%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bajaj Finance
|6745.2
|64.45
|0.96
|8190.0
|6190.0
|416858.75
|Power Finance Corp
|454.8
|18.25
|4.18
|485.3
|130.44
|150088.63
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1268.0
|37.05
|3.01
|1352.9
|991.3
|106550.04
|Shriram Finance
|2335.9
|20.4
|0.88
|2658.0
|1306.6
|87781.44
|SBI Cards & Payment Services
|713.7
|0.7
|0.1
|932.35
|678.8
|67870.62
Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: Bajaj Finance share price live: Today's Price range
Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: Bajaj Finance stock's price fluctuated today with a low of ₹6625.1 and a high of ₹6759.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 1.08%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.99%
Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price combined with a decrease in open interest for Bajaj Finance indicates that the current upward trend may be weakening, potentially leading to a possible peak or reversal in the near future.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: Bajaj Finance closed today at ₹6745.2, up 0.96% from yesterday's ₹6680.75
Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: Bajaj Finance share price closed the day at ₹6745.2 - a 0.96% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 6796.98 , 6849.07 , 6936.03. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 6657.93 , 6570.97 , 6518.88.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 3 PM is 69.17% higher than yesterday
Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Bajaj Finance until 3 PM has increased by 69.17% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹6745.2, showing a 0.96% increase. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A positive price trend coupled with high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with high volume could signal further price declines.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live:
Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: Bajaj Finance trading at ₹6747, up 0.99% from yesterday's ₹6680.75
Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Bajaj Finance has surpassed the first resistance of ₹6721.55 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹6770.2. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹6770.2 then there can be further positive price movement.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|6696.66
|10 Days
|6796.17
|20 Days
|6954.47
|50 Days
|6818.55
|100 Days
|6990.70
|300 Days
|7209.53
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance Short Term and Long Term Trends
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Bajaj Finance share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 52.18% higher than yesterday
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: As of 2 PM, the volume of Bajaj Finance traded is 52.18% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹6695.1, up by 0.21%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for tracking trends. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance reached a peak of 6651.95 and a low of 6625.1 during the previous trading hour. Within that hour, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance level of 6664.33 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a bullish trend.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|6651.43
|Support 1
|6624.58
|Resistance 2
|6665.12
|Support 2
|6611.42
|Resistance 3
|6678.28
|Support 3
|6597.73
Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: Bajaj Finance trading at ₹6649.45, down -0.47% from yesterday's ₹6680.75
Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: Bajaj Finance share price is at ₹6649.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹6634.65 and ₹6721.55 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹6634.65 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 6721.55 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is 41.90% higher than yesterday
Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: The volume traded by Bajaj Finance until 1 PM is 41.90% higher compared to yesterday, with the price at ₹6633.95, up by -0.7%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: Bajaj Finance reached a peak of 6680.0 and a low of 6631.0 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 6639.53 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider decreasing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 6622.92 and 6589.68.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|6664.33
|Support 1
|6615.33
|Resistance 2
|6696.67
|Support 2
|6598.67
|Resistance 3
|6713.33
|Support 3
|6566.33
Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.17%; Futures open interest increased by 0.05%
Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest in Bajaj Finance indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: Bajaj Finance share price live: Today's Price range
Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: Bajaj Finance stock's price fluctuated today with a low of ₹6650 and a high of ₹6717.5.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 15.40% higher than yesterday
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume for Bajaj Finance until 12 AM is 15.40% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹6674.2, showing a slight decrease of -0.1%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A positive price movement accompanied by increased volume indicates a lasting upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with high volume could signal a continued price decline.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between levels of 6675.13 and 6645.43 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 6645.43 and selling near the hourly resistance of 6675.13.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|6689.38
|Support 1
|6639.53
|Resistance 2
|6722.62
|Support 2
|6622.92
|Resistance 3
|6739.23
|Support 3
|6589.68
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance Short Term and Long Term Trends
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Bajaj Finance share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|6696.66
|10 Days
|6796.17
|20 Days
|6954.47
|50 Days
|6818.55
|100 Days
|6990.70
|300 Days
|7209.53
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance trading at ₹6689.75, up 0.13% from yesterday's ₹6680.75
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance share price is at ₹6689.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹6634.65 and ₹6721.55 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹6634.65 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 6721.55 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 11.81% higher than yesterday
Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: The volume of Bajaj Finance traded by 11 AM is 11.81% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹6669.6, up by -0.17%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with higher volume may suggest further price declines.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 6695.77 and 6641.42 levels in the past hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support level of 6641.42 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 6695.77.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|6675.13
|Support 1
|6645.43
|Resistance 2
|6692.27
|Support 2
|6632.87
|Resistance 3
|6704.83
|Support 3
|6615.73
Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: Bajaj Finance trading at ₹6656.55, down -0.36% from yesterday's ₹6680.75
Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: Bajaj Finance share price is at ₹6656.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹6634.65 and ₹6721.55 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹6634.65 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 6721.55 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 3.55% higher than yesterday
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Bajaj Finance traded by 10 AM is 3.55% higher than yesterday, with the price currently trading at ₹6658.1, showing a decrease of -0.34%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance touched a high of 6707.35 & a low of 6653.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|6695.77
|Support 1
|6641.42
|Resistance 2
|6728.73
|Support 2
|6620.03
|Resistance 3
|6750.12
|Support 3
|6587.07
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates:
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.24%; Futures open interest increased by 0.6%
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in Bajaj Finance indicates the possibility of a positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance trading at ₹6679.4, down -0.02% from yesterday's ₹6680.75
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance share price is at ₹6679.4 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹6634.65 and ₹6721.55 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹6634.65 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 6721.55 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: Bajaj Finance's share price has increased by 0.38% and is currently trading at ₹6706.35. However, over the past year, Bajaj Finance's share price has decreased by -1.54% to ₹6706.35. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.66% to 22200.55 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.76%
|3 Months
|-1.1%
|6 Months
|-7.53%
|YTD
|-8.84%
|1 Year
|-1.54%
Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bajaj Finance on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|6721.55
|Support 1
|6634.65
|Resistance 2
|6770.2
|Support 2
|6596.4
|Resistance 3
|6808.45
|Support 3
|6547.75
Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: Bajaj Finance volume yesterday was 661 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1505 k
Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 56.04% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 595 k & BSE volume was 66 k.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: Bajaj Finance closed at ₹6676.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹6730 & ₹6646.35 yesterday to end at ₹6676.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend
