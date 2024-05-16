Hello User
Bajaj Finance Share Price Highlights : Bajaj Finance closed today at 6745.2, up 0.96% from yesterday's 6680.75

16 May 2024
Livemint

Bajaj Finance Share Price Highlights : Bajaj Finance stock price went up today, 16 May 2024, by 0.96 %. The stock closed at 6680.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 6745.2 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finance Share Price Highlights

Bajaj Finance Share Price Highlights : On the last day, Bajaj Finance opened at 6723.95 and closed at 6676.95. The stock's high was 6730 and low was 6646.35. The market capitalization was 412,875.69 crore, with a 52-week high of 8190 and a 52-week low of 6190. The BSE volume for the day was 66610 shares.

Disclaimer

16 May 2024, 08:01 PM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance has a 3.56% MF holding & 17.14% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 2.94% in december to 3.56% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 17.56% in december to 17.14% in march quarter.

16 May 2024, 07:30 PM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance reported a Return on Equity (ROE) of 22.05% in the most recent fiscal year and a Return on Investment (ROI) of 5.48% in the last fiscal year. Analysts predict the ROE to be around 21.89% in the current fiscal year and 21.65% in the upcoming fiscal year.

16 May 2024, 07:03 PM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance has shown an EPS growth of 47.86% and a revenue growth of 27.03% in the past 3 years. In the last twelve months, the company's revenue was 548849.50 cr, which is slightly higher by 0.41% compared to the revenue in the most recent fiscal year. The company is expecting a revenue growth of 27.96% and a profit growth of 17.28% in the upcoming quarter 4.

16 May 2024, 06:38 PM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 8705.0, 29.05% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 6118.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 10105.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy14141514
    Buy9988
    Hold5542
    Sell3334
    Strong Sell0000
16 May 2024, 06:06 PM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Today, Bajaj Finance's stock price rose by 0.96% to reach 6745.2, following the trend of its peers like Power Finance Corp, Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company, Shriram Finance, and SBI Cards & Payment Services. In line with this, benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex also saw increases of 0.92% and 0.93%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bajaj Finance6745.264.450.968190.06190.0416858.75
Power Finance Corp454.818.254.18485.3130.44150088.63
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company1268.037.053.011352.9991.3106550.04
Shriram Finance2335.920.40.882658.01306.687781.44
SBI Cards & Payment Services713.70.70.1932.35678.867870.62
16 May 2024, 05:37 PM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: Bajaj Finance share price live: Today's Price range

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: Bajaj Finance stock's price fluctuated today with a low of 6625.1 and a high of 6759.

16 May 2024, 04:39 PM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 1.08%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.99%

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price combined with a decrease in open interest for Bajaj Finance indicates that the current upward trend may be weakening, potentially leading to a possible peak or reversal in the near future.

16 May 2024, 03:51 PM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: Bajaj Finance closed today at ₹6745.2, up 0.96% from yesterday's ₹6680.75

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: Bajaj Finance share price closed the day at 6745.2 - a 0.96% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 6796.98 , 6849.07 , 6936.03. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 6657.93 , 6570.97 , 6518.88.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

16 May 2024, 03:50 PM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 3 PM is 69.17% higher than yesterday

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Bajaj Finance until 3 PM has increased by 69.17% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 6745.2, showing a 0.96% increase. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A positive price trend coupled with high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with high volume could signal further price declines.

16 May 2024, 03:33 PM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live:

16 May 2024, 03:17 PM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: Bajaj Finance trading at ₹6747, up 0.99% from yesterday's ₹6680.75

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Bajaj Finance has surpassed the first resistance of 6721.55 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 6770.2. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 6770.2 then there can be further positive price movement.

16 May 2024, 03:03 PM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days6696.66
10 Days6796.17
20 Days6954.47
50 Days6818.55
100 Days6990.70
300 Days7209.53
16 May 2024, 03:01 PM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance Short Term and Long Term Trends

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Bajaj Finance share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

16 May 2024, 02:46 PM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 52.18% higher than yesterday

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: As of 2 PM, the volume of Bajaj Finance traded is 52.18% higher than yesterday, with the price at 6695.1, up by 0.21%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for tracking trends. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.

16 May 2024, 02:44 PM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance reached a peak of 6651.95 and a low of 6625.1 during the previous trading hour. Within that hour, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance level of 6664.33 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a bullish trend.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 16651.43Support 16624.58
Resistance 26665.12Support 26611.42
Resistance 36678.28Support 36597.73
16 May 2024, 02:11 PM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 8705.0, 31.31% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 6118.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 10105.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy14141514
    Buy9988
    Hold5542
    Sell3334
    Strong Sell0000
16 May 2024, 02:02 PM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: Bajaj Finance trading at ₹6649.45, down -0.47% from yesterday's ₹6680.75

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: Bajaj Finance share price is at 6649.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 6634.65 and 6721.55 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 6634.65 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 6721.55 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 May 2024, 01:45 PM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is 41.90% higher than yesterday

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: The volume traded by Bajaj Finance until 1 PM is 41.90% higher compared to yesterday, with the price at 6633.95, up by -0.7%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.

16 May 2024, 01:37 PM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: Bajaj Finance reached a peak of 6680.0 and a low of 6631.0 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 6639.53 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider decreasing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 6622.92 and 6589.68.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 16664.33Support 16615.33
Resistance 26696.67Support 26598.67
Resistance 36713.33Support 36566.33
16 May 2024, 01:13 PM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.17%; Futures open interest increased by 0.05%

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest in Bajaj Finance indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.

16 May 2024, 01:03 PM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: Bajaj Finance share price live: Today's Price range

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: Bajaj Finance stock's price fluctuated today with a low of 6650 and a high of 6717.5.

16 May 2024, 12:56 PM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 15.40% higher than yesterday

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume for Bajaj Finance until 12 AM is 15.40% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at 6674.2, showing a slight decrease of -0.1%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A positive price movement accompanied by increased volume indicates a lasting upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with high volume could signal a continued price decline.

16 May 2024, 12:40 PM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between levels of 6675.13 and 6645.43 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 6645.43 and selling near the hourly resistance of 6675.13.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 16689.38Support 16639.53
Resistance 26722.62Support 26622.92
Resistance 36739.23Support 36589.68
16 May 2024, 12:27 PM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance Short Term and Long Term Trends

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Bajaj Finance share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

16 May 2024, 12:26 PM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days6696.66
10 Days6796.17
20 Days6954.47
50 Days6818.55
100 Days6990.70
300 Days7209.53
16 May 2024, 12:12 PM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance trading at ₹6689.75, up 0.13% from yesterday's ₹6680.75

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance share price is at 6689.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 6634.65 and 6721.55 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 6634.65 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 6721.55 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 May 2024, 11:52 AM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 11.81% higher than yesterday

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: The volume of Bajaj Finance traded by 11 AM is 11.81% higher than yesterday, with the price at 6669.6, up by -0.17%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with higher volume may suggest further price declines.

16 May 2024, 11:39 AM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 6695.77 and 6641.42 levels in the past hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support level of 6641.42 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 6695.77.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 16675.13Support 16645.43
Resistance 26692.27Support 26632.87
Resistance 36704.83Support 36615.73
16 May 2024, 11:21 AM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: Bajaj Finance trading at ₹6656.55, down -0.36% from yesterday's ₹6680.75

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: Bajaj Finance share price is at 6656.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 6634.65 and 6721.55 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 6634.65 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 6721.55 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 May 2024, 11:14 AM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: Today, Bajaj Finance's share price dropped by 0.28% to reach 6662, while its counterparts are showing mixed results. Shriram Finance is declining, whereas Power Finance Corp, Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company, and SBI Cards & Payment Services are experiencing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.16% and 0.2% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bajaj Finance6662.0-18.75-0.288190.06190.0411716.92
Power Finance Corp451.9515.43.53485.3130.44149148.1
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company1250.3519.41.581352.9991.3105066.91
Shriram Finance2276.0-39.5-1.712658.01306.685530.44
SBI Cards & Payment Services713.10.10.01932.35678.867813.57
16 May 2024, 11:03 AM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 8705.0, 30.57% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 6118.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 10105.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy14141514
    Buy9988
    Hold5542
    Sell3334
    Strong Sell0000
16 May 2024, 10:50 AM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 3.55% higher than yesterday

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Bajaj Finance traded by 10 AM is 3.55% higher than yesterday, with the price currently trading at 6658.1, showing a decrease of -0.34%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

16 May 2024, 10:33 AM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance touched a high of 6707.35 & a low of 6653.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 16695.77Support 16641.42
Resistance 26728.73Support 26620.03
Resistance 36750.12Support 36587.07
16 May 2024, 10:12 AM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates:

16 May 2024, 09:58 AM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Today, Bajaj Finance's stock price increased by 0.04% to reach 6683.5, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed performance. Shriram Finance is declining, whereas Power Finance Corp, Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company, and SBI Cards & Payment Services are all showing gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.26% and 0.27% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bajaj Finance6683.52.750.048190.06190.0413045.64
Power Finance Corp450.2513.73.14485.3130.44148587.08
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company1241.610.650.871352.9991.3104331.65
Shriram Finance2279.3-36.2-1.562658.01306.685654.46
SBI Cards & Payment Services715.052.050.29932.35678.867999.0
16 May 2024, 09:49 AM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.24%; Futures open interest increased by 0.6%

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in Bajaj Finance indicates the possibility of a positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.

16 May 2024, 09:38 AM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance trading at ₹6679.4, down -0.02% from yesterday's ₹6680.75

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance share price is at 6679.4 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 6634.65 and 6721.55 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 6634.65 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 6721.55 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 May 2024, 09:16 AM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: Bajaj Finance's share price has increased by 0.38% and is currently trading at 6706.35. However, over the past year, Bajaj Finance's share price has decreased by -1.54% to 6706.35. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.66% to 22200.55 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.76%
3 Months-1.1%
6 Months-7.53%
YTD-8.84%
1 Year-1.54%
16 May 2024, 08:48 AM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bajaj Finance on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 16721.55Support 16634.65
Resistance 26770.2Support 26596.4
Resistance 36808.45Support 36547.75
16 May 2024, 08:34 AM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 8705.0, 30.3% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 6118.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 10105.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy14141514
    Buy9988
    Hold5542
    Sell3334
    Strong Sell0000
16 May 2024, 08:15 AM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: Bajaj Finance volume yesterday was 661 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1505 k

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 56.04% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 595 k & BSE volume was 66 k.

16 May 2024, 08:04 AM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: Bajaj Finance closed at ₹6676.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 6730 & 6646.35 yesterday to end at 6676.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

