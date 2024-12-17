Bajaj Finance Share Price Live blog for 17 Dec 2024

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Finance opened at ₹7178 and closed at ₹7186.3, experiencing a high of ₹7245 and a low of ₹7157.35. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹444374.7 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹7829.95 and a low of ₹6190. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 32,801 shares, reflecting market activity for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Bajaj Finance has decreased by 0.43%, currently trading at ₹7177.10. Over the past year, the price of Bajaj Finance shares has dropped by 4.08%, also settling at ₹7177.10. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen an increase of 15.17%, reaching 24668.25 during the same period. Please note that my data is current only up to October 2023.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.95%
|3 Months
|-0.38%
|6 Months
|-1.81%
|YTD
|-1.63%
|1 Year
|-4.08%
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bajaj Finance on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|7254.27
|Support 1
|7162.37
|Resistance 2
|7297.08
|Support 2
|7113.28
|Resistance 3
|7346.17
|Support 3
|7070.47
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹8120.0, 12.65% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹5700.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹10000.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|11
|11
|Buy
|11
|11
|11
|9
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance volume yesterday was 828 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1073 k
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 22.77% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 796 k & BSE volume was 32 k.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance closed at ₹7186.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹7245 & ₹7157.35 yesterday to end at ₹7207.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend