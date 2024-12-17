Hello User
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live blog for 17 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance stock price went up today, 17 Dec 2024, by 0.3 %. The stock closed at 7186.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7207.9 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live Updates

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Finance opened at 7178 and closed at 7186.3, experiencing a high of 7245 and a low of 7157.35. The company's market capitalization stands at 444374.7 crore, with a 52-week high of 7829.95 and a low of 6190. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 32,801 shares, reflecting market activity for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Dec 2024, 09:15 AM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Bajaj Finance has decreased by 0.43%, currently trading at 7177.10. Over the past year, the price of Bajaj Finance shares has dropped by 4.08%, also settling at 7177.10. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen an increase of 15.17%, reaching 24668.25 during the same period. Please note that my data is current only up to October 2023.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.95%
3 Months-0.38%
6 Months-1.81%
YTD-1.63%
1 Year-4.08%
17 Dec 2024, 08:51 AM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bajaj Finance on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 17254.27Support 17162.37
Resistance 27297.08Support 27113.28
Resistance 37346.17Support 37070.47
17 Dec 2024, 08:34 AM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 8120.0, 12.65% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 5700.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 10000.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy10101111
    Buy1111119
    Hold4444
    Sell3334
    Strong Sell1111
17 Dec 2024, 08:19 AM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance volume yesterday was 828 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1073 k

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 22.77% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 796 k & BSE volume was 32 k.

17 Dec 2024, 08:02 AM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance closed at ₹7186.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 7245 & 7157.35 yesterday to end at 7207.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

