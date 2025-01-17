Bajaj Finance Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2025

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Finance opened at ₹7190.4 and closed at ₹7176.05, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹7287.95 and a low of ₹7190.4 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹449218.70 crore, Bajaj Finance has a 52-week high of ₹7823.85 and a low of ₹6190. The BSE volume recorded was 10,027 shares.
17 Jan 2025, 08:05 AM IST
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance closed at ₹7176.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹7287.95 & ₹7190.4 yesterday to end at ₹7249.4. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend