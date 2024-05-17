Bajaj Finance Share Price Highlights : Bajaj Finance closed today at ₹ 6729.05, down -0.24% from yesterday's ₹ 6745.2

51 min read . 08:01 PM IST Trade

Bajaj Finance Share Price Highlights : Bajaj Finance stock price went down today, 17 May 2024, by -0.24 %. The stock closed at 6745.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 6729.05 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.