Bajaj Finance Share Price Highlights : Bajaj Finance closed today at 6729.05, down -0.24% from yesterday's 6745.2

Bajaj Finance Share Price Highlights : On the last day, Bajaj Finance opened at ₹6700, closed at ₹6680.75 with a high of ₹6759 and a low of ₹6625.1. The market cap stood at ₹416,858.75 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹8190 and ₹6190 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 59,177 shares traded.
Disclaimer
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance has a 3.56% MF holding & 17.14% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 2.94% in december to 3.56% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 17.56% in december to 17.14% in march quarter.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance reported a ROE of 22.05% in the most recent fiscal year and a return on investment of 5.48% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 21.89% and 21.65% respectively.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance has shown an EPS growth of 47.86% and a revenue growth of 27.03% over the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company reported a revenue of 548849.50 cr, which is a 0.41% increase compared to the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is expected to achieve a revenue growth of 27.96% and a profit growth of 17.28% in the upcoming quarter 4.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹8705.0, 29.36% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹6118.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹10105.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|14
|14
|15
|14
|Buy
|9
|9
|8
|8
|Hold
|5
|5
|4
|2
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The current share price of Bajaj Finance has decreased by 0.24% to ₹6729.05, while other companies like Power Finance Corp, Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company, Shriram Finance, and SBI Cards & Payment Services are experiencing gains. The Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.28% and 0.34% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bajaj Finance
|6729.05
|-16.15
|-0.24
|8190.0
|6190.0
|415860.67
|Power Finance Corp
|468.05
|13.25
|2.91
|485.3
|130.44
|154461.18
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1284.35
|22.7
|1.8
|1352.9
|991.3
|107923.93
|Shriram Finance
|2370.0
|30.45
|1.3
|2658.0
|1306.6
|89062.9
|SBI Cards & Payment Services
|715.0
|1.3
|0.18
|932.35
|678.8
|67994.25
Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: The Bajaj Finance stock reached a low of ₹6702.4 and a high of ₹6778.5 on the current trading day.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price and open interest in Bajaj Finance indicates a potential shift in the current downward trend. The stock may reach a bottom or initiate a reversal in the near future.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: Bajaj Finance share price closed the day at ₹6729.05 - a 0.24% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 6772.78 , 6815.87 , 6851.73. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 6693.83 , 6657.97 , 6614.88.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: The volume of Bajaj Finance traded up to 3 PM is 55.43% lower than yesterday, while the price is trading at ₹6729.05, down by 0.24%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: Bajaj Finance share price is at ₹6730.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹6657.93 and ₹6796.98 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹6657.93 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 6796.98 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|6672.77
|10 Days
|6771.14
|20 Days
|6928.86
|50 Days
|6818.69
|100 Days
|6984.92
|300 Days
|7204.91
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Bajaj Finance share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Bajaj Finance until 2 PM is down by 51.34% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹6743.35, a decrease of 0.03%. Analyzing both volume and price is essential for studying market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by a higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume could suggest further price declines.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance reached a peak of 6764.7 and a trough of 6737.05 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price dipped below the hourly support of 6751.15 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 6742.8 and 6734.2.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|6756.75
|Support 1
|6729.1
|Resistance 2
|6774.55
|Support 2
|6719.25
|Resistance 3
|6784.4
|Support 3
|6701.45
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹8705.0, 28.86% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹6118.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹10105.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|14
|14
|15
|14
|Buy
|9
|9
|8
|8
|Hold
|5
|5
|4
|2
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: Bajaj Finance share price is at ₹6752.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹6657.93 and ₹6796.98 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹6657.93 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 6796.98 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: The volume of Bajaj Finance traded until 1 PM is down by 45.55% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹6764.7, a decrease of 0.29%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A rise in price supported by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price accompanied by higher volume could signal further price declines.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 6778.17 and 6753.67 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 6753.67 and selling near the hourly resistance at 6778.17.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|6768.1
|Support 1
|6751.15
|Resistance 2
|6776.7
|Support 2
|6742.8
|Resistance 3
|6785.05
|Support 3
|6734.2
Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price combined with a decrease in open interest for Bajaj Finance indicates a potential weakening of the current bullish trend. This could lead to the stock reaching a peak or beginning a reversal in the near future.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: Bajaj Finance stock reached a low of ₹6702.4 and a high of ₹6778.5 on the current trading day.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Bajaj Finance traded by 12 PM is down by 32.01% compared to yesterday, with the price at ₹6765, a decrease of 0.29%. Volume traded is a key factor in analyzing trends, alongside price. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving back and forth between 6776.98 and 6728.63 levels in the past hour. Traders could potentially use rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support level of 6728.63 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 6776.98.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|6778.17
|Support 1
|6753.67
|Resistance 2
|6786.33
|Support 2
|6737.33
|Resistance 3
|6802.67
|Support 3
|6729.17
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|6672.77
|10 Days
|6771.14
|20 Days
|6928.86
|50 Days
|6818.69
|100 Days
|6984.92
|300 Days
|7204.91
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Bajaj Finance share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance share price is at ₹6758.4 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹6657.93 and ₹6796.98 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹6657.93 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 6796.98 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: The volume traded by Bajaj Finance by 11 AM is 26.13% lower compared to yesterday. The price is currently at ₹6761.6, showing a decrease of 0.24%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A rise in price with higher volume indicates a sustainable uptrend while a drop in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: Bajaj Finance reached a peak of 6778.5 and a bottom of 6730.15 in the preceding trading session. During the last hour, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance level of 6744.4 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a bullish trend.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|6776.98
|Support 1
|6728.63
|Resistance 2
|6801.92
|Support 2
|6705.22
|Resistance 3
|6825.33
|Support 3
|6680.28
Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: Bajaj Finance share price is at ₹6748 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹6657.93 and ₹6796.98 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹6657.93 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 6796.98 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: Today, Bajaj Finance's stock price rose by 0.3% to reach ₹6765.35, outperforming its peers. While Shriram Finance is declining, Power Finance Corp, Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company, and SBI Cards & Payment Services are all showing growth. The benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, are up by 0.24% and 0.39% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bajaj Finance
|6765.35
|20.15
|0.3
|8190.0
|6190.0
|418104.04
|Power Finance Corp
|463.2
|8.4
|1.85
|485.3
|130.44
|152860.63
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1262.1
|0.45
|0.04
|1352.9
|991.3
|106054.26
|Shriram Finance
|2335.2
|-4.35
|-0.19
|2658.0
|1306.6
|87755.14
|SBI Cards & Payment Services
|714.6
|0.9
|0.13
|932.35
|678.8
|67956.21
Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹8705.0, 28.62% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹6118.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹10105.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|14
|14
|15
|14
|Buy
|9
|9
|8
|8
|Hold
|5
|5
|4
|2
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Bajaj Finance traded up to 10 AM is 34.15% lower than yesterday, with the price at ₹6733, down by 0.18%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with high volume could signal further price declines.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance touched a high of 6735.1 & a low of 6702.4 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|6744.4
|Support 1
|6711.7
|Resistance 2
|6756.1
|Support 2
|6690.7
|Resistance 3
|6777.1
|Support 3
|6679.0
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Today, Bajaj Finance's stock price dropped by 0.29% to reach ₹6725.35, while its counterparts are experiencing a mix of results. Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company and Shriram Finance are declining, whereas Power Finance Corp and SBI Cards & Payment Services are seeing an increase. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are down by 0.2% and up by 0.05%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bajaj Finance
|6725.35
|-19.85
|-0.29
|8190.0
|6190.0
|415632.0
|Power Finance Corp
|463.05
|8.25
|1.81
|485.3
|130.44
|152811.13
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1254.35
|-7.3
|-0.58
|1352.9
|991.3
|105403.03
|Shriram Finance
|2338.9
|-0.65
|-0.03
|2658.0
|1306.6
|87894.18
|SBI Cards & Payment Services
|714.4
|0.7
|0.1
|932.35
|678.8
|67937.19
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Bajaj Finance indicate a potential downward price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance share price is at ₹6732 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹6657.93 and ₹6796.98 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹6657.93 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 6796.98 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: The share price of Bajaj Finance has decreased by -0.41% and is currently trading at ₹6717.35. Over the past year, Bajaj Finance shares have increased by 0.63% to ₹6717.35. In contrast, the Nifty has risen by 22.52% to 22415.25 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.15%
|3 Months
|-0.3%
|6 Months
|-8.36%
|YTD
|-7.92%
|1 Year
|0.63%
Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bajaj Finance on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|6796.98
|Support 1
|6657.93
|Resistance 2
|6849.07
|Support 2
|6570.97
|Resistance 3
|6936.03
|Support 3
|6518.88
Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹8705.0, 29.05% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹6118.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹10105.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|14
|14
|15
|14
|Buy
|9
|9
|8
|8
|Hold
|5
|5
|4
|2
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 25.92% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1059 k & BSE volume was 59 k.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹6759 & ₹6625.1 yesterday to end at ₹6680.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!