Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live blog for 18 Apr 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bajaj Finance stock price went down today, 18 Apr 2024, by -1.8 %. The stock closed at 7075 per share. The stock is currently trading at 6947.35 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finance Stock Price Today

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today : Bajaj Finance opened at 7001.35 and closed at 7075 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 7037, and the low was 6934. The market capitalization stands at 429,814.41 crore, with a 52-week high of 8190 and a 52-week low of 5830. The BSE volume for the day was 63,396 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Apr 2024, 08:01 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance closed at ₹7075 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finance had a trading volume of 63,396 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 7,075.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.