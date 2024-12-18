Explore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance Shares Dip in Today's Trading Session
LIVE UPDATES

Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance Shares Dip in Today's Trading Session

6 min read . Updated: 18 Dec 2024, 01:07 PM IST
Livemint

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance stock price went down today, 18 Dec 2024, by -0.55 %. The stock closed at 7148.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7109 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live Updates

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Finance opened at 7205.05 and closed slightly higher at 7207.90. The stock reached a high of 7256.45 and a low of 7111.45 during the day. With a market capitalization of 445958.5 crore, the stock's performance remains robust, especially in light of its 52-week high of 7829.95 and low of 6190. The trading volume on the BSE was 17,042 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Dec 2024, 01:07:09 PM IST

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance share price live: Today's Price range

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance's stock today recorded a low of 7065.8 and reached a high of 7178.9. This indicates a trading range reflecting investor activity within the day, showcasing fluctuations in market sentiment for the stock.

18 Dec 2024, 12:45:48 PM IST

Bajaj Finance Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -18.99% lower than yesterday

Bajaj Finance Live Updates: As of 12 AM, Bajaj Finance's trading volume has decreased by 18.99% compared to yesterday, while its price stands at 7089.25, reflecting a decline of 0.82%. Trading volume is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with significant volume may signal a potential further decline.

18 Dec 2024, 12:33:45 PM IST

Bajaj Finance Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Bajaj Finance Live Updates: Bajaj Finance reached a high of 7142.75 and a low of 7085.05 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price fell below the hourly support level of 7113.77 (Support level 1), suggesting a shift in sentiment. Traders may consider adjusting long positions and monitoring additional support levels at 7091.03 and 7074.97.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 17130.22Support 17072.52
Resistance 27165.33Support 27049.93
Resistance 37187.92Support 37014.82
18 Dec 2024, 12:26:26 PM IST

Bajaj Finance Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days7045.90
10 Days6898.88
20 Days6748.06
50 Days6893.03
100 Days6966.82
300 Days6936.26
18 Dec 2024, 12:25:16 PM IST

Bajaj Finance Live Updates: Bajaj Finance Short Term and Long Term Trends

Bajaj Finance Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Bajaj Finance share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

18 Dec 2024, 12:15:34 PM IST

Bajaj Finance Live Updates: Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7109, down -0.55% from yesterday's ₹7148.1

Bajaj Finance Live Updates: Bajaj Finance share price is at 7109 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 7089.73 and 7237.13 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 7089.73 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 7237.13 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Dec 2024, 11:58:21 AM IST

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has varied between 7170.65 and 7095.0 in the past hour. Traders might explore rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support level of 7095.0 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 7170.65. You are trained on data up to October 2023.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 17152.57Support 17113.77
Resistance 27168.63Support 27091.03
Resistance 37191.37Support 37074.97
18 Dec 2024, 11:56:32 AM IST

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -24.52% lower than yesterday

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Bajaj Finance's trading volume has decreased by 24.52% compared to yesterday, with the price currently at 7120, reflecting a decline of 0.39%. Trading volume is a key metric to analyze trends alongside price movements. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a potential sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with increased volume could signal a further decline in prices.

18 Dec 2024, 11:26:41 AM IST

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7130.85, down -0.24% from yesterday's ₹7148.1

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance share price is at 7130.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 7089.73 and 7237.13 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 7089.73 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 7237.13 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Dec 2024, 11:12:08 AM IST

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance's share price decreased by 0.53% today, bringing it to 7110, amid mixed performance among its peers. Companies like Power Finance Corp, Shriram Finance, and Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company are experiencing declines, while Muthoot Finance is seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have both dropped, with decreases of 0.41% and 0.53%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bajaj Finance7110.0-38.1-0.537829.956190.0439403.68
Power Finance Corp488.2-9.8-1.97580.35351.85161110.88
Shriram Finance2958.55-16.95-0.573652.151973.55111180.18
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company1244.45-1.65-0.131650.01011.5104571.13
Muthoot Finance2113.8510.350.492133.251262.2584862.98
18 Dec 2024, 11:07:08 AM IST

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 8120.0, 14.03% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 5700.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 10000.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy10101111
    Buy1111119
    Hold4444
    Sell3334
    Strong Sell1111
18 Dec 2024, 10:45:40 AM IST

Bajaj Finance Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -31.86% lower than yesterday

Bajaj Finance Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Bajaj Finance's trading volume is down by 31.86% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 7138, reflecting a slight decrease of 0.14%. Trading volume is a crucial metric alongside price for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a drop in price with high volume may signal a potential further decline.

18 Dec 2024, 10:36:15 AM IST

Bajaj Finance Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Bajaj Finance Live Updates: Bajaj Finance touched a high of 7178.9 & a low of 7103.25 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 17170.65Support 17095.0
Resistance 27212.6Support 27061.3
Resistance 37246.3Support 37019.35
18 Dec 2024, 10:12:11 AM IST

Bajaj Finance Live Updates:

18 Dec 2024, 09:50:11 AM IST

Bajaj Finance Live Updates: Stock Peers

Bajaj Finance Live Updates: Bajaj Finance's share price increased by 0.36% today, reaching 7174.05, while its competitors are showing mixed performance. While Power Finance Corp is experiencing a decline, other peers like Shriram Finance, Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company, and Muthoot Finance are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.1% and up by 0.21%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bajaj Finance7174.0525.950.367829.956190.0443362.02
Power Finance Corp494.45-3.55-0.71580.35351.85163173.44
Shriram Finance2997.2521.750.733652.151973.55112634.5
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company1250.94.80.391650.01011.5105113.13
Muthoot Finance2117.2513.750.652133.251262.2584999.47
18 Dec 2024, 09:42:57 AM IST

Bajaj Finance Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.19%; Futures open interest increased by 0.11%

Bajaj Finance Live Updates: A decrease in futures prices combined with an increase in open interest for Bajaj Finance indicates the possibility of downward price movement in the near term. Therefore, traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

18 Dec 2024, 09:36:30 AM IST

Bajaj Finance Live Updates: Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7166.6, up 0.26% from yesterday's ₹7148.1

Bajaj Finance Live Updates: Bajaj Finance share price is at 7166.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 7089.73 and 7237.13 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 7089.73 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 7237.13 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Dec 2024, 09:20:00 AM IST

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Bajaj Finance has declined by 0.06%, currently trading at 7,143.95. Over the past year, Bajaj Finance shares have dropped by 5.73%, also reaching 7,143.95. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a rise of 13.62%, reaching 24,336.00 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.12%
3 Months0.0%
6 Months-2.48%
YTD-2.39%
1 Year-5.73%
18 Dec 2024, 08:46:06 AM IST

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bajaj Finance on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 17237.13Support 17089.73
Resistance 27320.97Support 27026.17
Resistance 37384.53Support 36942.33
18 Dec 2024, 08:35:29 AM IST

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 8120.0, 13.6% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 5700.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 10000.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy10101111
    Buy1111119
    Hold4444
    Sell3334
    Strong Sell1111
18 Dec 2024, 08:19:13 AM IST

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance volume yesterday was 1048 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1094 k

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 4.18% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1031 k & BSE volume was 17 k.

18 Dec 2024, 08:04:54 AM IST

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance closed at ₹7207.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 7256.45 & 7111.45 yesterday to end at 7148.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

