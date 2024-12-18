Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance Shares Dip in Today's Trading Session

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Finance opened at ₹7205.05 and closed slightly higher at ₹7207.90. The stock reached a high of ₹7256.45 and a low of ₹7111.45 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹445958.5 crore, the stock's performance remains robust, especially in light of its 52-week high of ₹7829.95 and low of ₹6190. The trading volume on the BSE was 17,042 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance's stock today recorded a low of ₹7065.8 and reached a high of ₹7178.9. This indicates a trading range reflecting investor activity within the day, showcasing fluctuations in market sentiment for the stock.
Bajaj Finance Live Updates: As of 12 AM, Bajaj Finance's trading volume has decreased by 18.99% compared to yesterday, while its price stands at ₹7089.25, reflecting a decline of 0.82%. Trading volume is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with significant volume may signal a potential further decline.
Bajaj Finance Live Updates: Bajaj Finance reached a high of 7142.75 and a low of 7085.05 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price fell below the hourly support level of 7113.77 (Support level 1), suggesting a shift in sentiment. Traders may consider adjusting long positions and monitoring additional support levels at 7091.03 and 7074.97.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|7130.22
|Support 1
|7072.52
|Resistance 2
|7165.33
|Support 2
|7049.93
|Resistance 3
|7187.92
|Support 3
|7014.82
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|7045.90
|10 Days
|6898.88
|20 Days
|6748.06
|50 Days
|6893.03
|100 Days
|6966.82
|300 Days
|6936.26
Bajaj Finance Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Bajaj Finance share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Bajaj Finance Live Updates: Bajaj Finance share price is at ₹7109 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹7089.73 and ₹7237.13 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹7089.73 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 7237.13 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has varied between 7170.65 and 7095.0 in the past hour. Traders might explore rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support level of 7095.0 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 7170.65.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|7152.57
|Support 1
|7113.77
|Resistance 2
|7168.63
|Support 2
|7091.03
|Resistance 3
|7191.37
|Support 3
|7074.97
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Bajaj Finance's trading volume has decreased by 24.52% compared to yesterday, with the price currently at ₹7120, reflecting a decline of 0.39%. Trading volume is a key metric to analyze trends alongside price movements. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a potential sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with increased volume could signal a further decline in prices.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance share price is at ₹7130.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹7089.73 and ₹7237.13 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹7089.73 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 7237.13 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance's share price decreased by 0.53% today, bringing it to ₹7110, amid mixed performance among its peers. Companies like Power Finance Corp, Shriram Finance, and Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company are experiencing declines, while Muthoot Finance is seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have both dropped, with decreases of 0.41% and 0.53%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bajaj Finance
|7110.0
|-38.1
|-0.53
|7829.95
|6190.0
|439403.68
|Power Finance Corp
|488.2
|-9.8
|-1.97
|580.35
|351.85
|161110.88
|Shriram Finance
|2958.55
|-16.95
|-0.57
|3652.15
|1973.55
|111180.18
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1244.45
|-1.65
|-0.13
|1650.0
|1011.5
|104571.13
|Muthoot Finance
|2113.85
|10.35
|0.49
|2133.25
|1262.25
|84862.98
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹8120.0, 14.03% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹5700.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹10000.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|11
|11
|Buy
|11
|11
|11
|9
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Bajaj Finance Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Bajaj Finance's trading volume is down by 31.86% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹7138, reflecting a slight decrease of 0.14%. Trading volume is a crucial metric alongside price for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a drop in price with high volume may signal a potential further decline.
Bajaj Finance Live Updates: Bajaj Finance touched a high of 7178.9 & a low of 7103.25 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|7170.65
|Support 1
|7095.0
|Resistance 2
|7212.6
|Support 2
|7061.3
|Resistance 3
|7246.3
|Support 3
|7019.35
Bajaj Finance Live Updates: Bajaj Finance's share price increased by 0.36% today, reaching ₹7174.05, while its competitors are showing mixed performance. While Power Finance Corp is experiencing a decline, other peers like Shriram Finance, Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company, and Muthoot Finance are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.1% and up by 0.21%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bajaj Finance
|7174.05
|25.95
|0.36
|7829.95
|6190.0
|443362.02
|Power Finance Corp
|494.45
|-3.55
|-0.71
|580.35
|351.85
|163173.44
|Shriram Finance
|2997.25
|21.75
|0.73
|3652.15
|1973.55
|112634.5
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1250.9
|4.8
|0.39
|1650.0
|1011.5
|105113.13
|Muthoot Finance
|2117.25
|13.75
|0.65
|2133.25
|1262.25
|84999.47
Bajaj Finance Live Updates: A decrease in futures prices combined with an increase in open interest for Bajaj Finance indicates the possibility of downward price movement in the near term. Therefore, traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Bajaj Finance Live Updates: Bajaj Finance share price is at ₹7166.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹7089.73 and ₹7237.13 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹7089.73 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 7237.13 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Bajaj Finance has declined by 0.06%, currently trading at ₹7,143.95. Over the past year, Bajaj Finance shares have dropped by 5.73%, also reaching ₹7,143.95. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a rise of 13.62%, reaching 24,336.00 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.12%
|3 Months
|0.0%
|6 Months
|-2.48%
|YTD
|-2.39%
|1 Year
|-5.73%
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bajaj Finance on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|7237.13
|Support 1
|7089.73
|Resistance 2
|7320.97
|Support 2
|7026.17
|Resistance 3
|7384.53
|Support 3
|6942.33
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹8120.0, 13.6% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹5700.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹10000.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|11
|11
|Buy
|11
|11
|11
|9
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 4.18% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1031 k & BSE volume was 17 k.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹7256.45 & ₹7111.45 yesterday to end at ₹7148.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend