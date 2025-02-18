Explore
Active Stocks
Tue Feb 18 2025 09:20:49
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 133.50 -0.63%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 309.50 1.33%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 684.80 -0.25%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,674.05 -0.09%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 722.70 -0.73%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Bajaj Finance Share Price Live blog for 18 Feb 2025
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live blog for 18 Feb 2025

2 min read . Updated: 18 Feb 2025, 09:21 AM IST
Livemint

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance stock price went up today, 18 Feb 2025, by 0.42 %. The stock closed at 8390.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 8425.70 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live Updates

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Finance opened at 8325 and closed at 8390.05, reflecting a positive performance. The stock reached a high of 8485 and a low of 8242.05 during the day. With a market capitalization of 521,489.10 crore, the company's stock is positioned between a 52-week high of 8655.20 and a low of 6190. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 23,754 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Feb 2025, 09:21:44 AM IST

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance's share price has decreased by 0.26%, currently trading at 8403.65. Over the past year, Bajaj Finance shares have appreciated by 27.31%, reaching 8403.65. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 8.84%, now standing at 22959.50 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.69%
3 Months30.56%
6 Months27.36%
YTD23.5%
1 Year27.31%
18 Feb 2025, 08:47:09 AM IST

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bajaj Finance on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 18529.15Support 18261.4
Resistance 28642.45Support 28106.95
Resistance 38796.9Support 37993.65
18 Feb 2025, 08:34:21 AM IST

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 8896.0, 5.58% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 6290.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 10000.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy11111011
    Buy12121311
    Hold3334
    Sell4433
    Strong Sell1111
18 Feb 2025, 08:15:00 AM IST

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance volume yesterday was 886 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1766 k

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 49.81% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 862 k & BSE volume was 23 k.

18 Feb 2025, 08:00:05 AM IST

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance closed at ₹8390.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 8485 & 8242.05 yesterday to end at 8425.70. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue