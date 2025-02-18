Bajaj Finance Share Price Live blog for 18 Feb 2025

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Finance opened at ₹8325 and closed at ₹8390.05, reflecting a positive performance. The stock reached a high of ₹8485 and a low of ₹8242.05 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹521,489.10 crore, the company's stock is positioned between a 52-week high of ₹8655.20 and a low of ₹6190. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 23,754 shares.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance's share price has decreased by 0.26%, currently trading at ₹8403.65. Over the past year, Bajaj Finance shares have appreciated by 27.31%, reaching ₹8403.65. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 8.84%, now standing at 22959.50 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.69%
|3 Months
|30.56%
|6 Months
|27.36%
|YTD
|23.5%
|1 Year
|27.31%
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bajaj Finance on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|8529.15
|Support 1
|8261.4
|Resistance 2
|8642.45
|Support 2
|8106.95
|Resistance 3
|8796.9
|Support 3
|7993.65
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹8896.0, 5.58% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹6290.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹10000.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|11
|10
|11
|Buy
|12
|12
|13
|11
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Sell
|4
|4
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 49.81% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 862 k & BSE volume was 23 k.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹8485 & ₹8242.05 yesterday to end at ₹8425.70. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend