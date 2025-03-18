Bajaj Finance Share Price Highlights : Bajaj Finance closed today at ₹8679.75, up 1.16% from yesterday's ₹8580

Bajaj Finance Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Bajaj Finance opened at ₹8411.95 and closed slightly higher at ₹8419.25, with a notable high of ₹8625.25 and a low of ₹8400. The company’s market capitalization stands at ₹531,857.04 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of ₹8736 and a low of ₹6300.65, with BSE trading volume recorded at 22,841 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bajaj Finance Live Updates: Shareholding information
Bajaj Finance Live Updates: Bajaj Finance has a 9.52% MF holding & 17.76% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 9.50% in to 9.52% in quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 17.73% in to 17.76% in quarter.
Bajaj Finance Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency
Bajaj Finance has a ROE of 22.05% in the most recent fiscal year. It has a return on investment of value of 5.79% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates of ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 19.00% & 20.00% respectively.
Bajaj Finance Live Updates: Financial performance
Bajaj Finance has delivered a EPS growth of 47.86% & a revenue growth of 27.98% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 656616.30 cr which is 20.12% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of 23.36% for revenue & 21.36% in profit for the quarter 4.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹8900.0, 2.54% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹6290.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹10000.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|11
|11
|10
|Buy
|13
|13
|12
|11
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Today, Bajaj Finance's share price has increased by 1.16%, reaching ₹8679.75, in line with its industry counterparts. Companies like Power Finance Corp, Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company, Shriram Finance, and Muthoot Finance are also experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 1.45% and 1.53%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bajaj Finance
|8679.75
|99.75
|1.16
|8736.0
|6376.55
|538040.34
|Power Finance Corp
|402.65
|13.0
|3.34
|580.35
|351.85
|132878.6
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1515.25
|59.75
|4.11
|1650.0
|1027.3
|127415.07
|Shriram Finance
|643.25
|20.15
|3.23
|730.43
|438.83
|120949.91
|Muthoot Finance
|2319.65
|29.3
|1.28
|2335.0
|1320.65
|93152.17
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance share price live: Today's Price range
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance stock experienced a trading range today, with a low of ₹8,498.60 and a high of ₹8,698. This indicates a fluctuation of ₹200 within the session, reflecting market dynamics and investor sentiment for the day.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 1.24%; Futures open interest increased by 0.36%
A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Bajaj Finance suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance closed today at ₹8679.75, up 1.16% from yesterday's ₹8580
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance share price closed the day at ₹8679.75 - a 1.16% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 8753.57 , 8828.38 , 8957.77. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 8549.37 , 8419.98 , 8345.17.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Bajaj Finance Live Updates:
Bajaj Finance Live Updates: Bajaj Finance trading at ₹8691.45, up 1.30% from yesterday's ₹8580
Bajaj Finance Live Updates: The current market price of Bajaj Finance has surpassed the first resistance of ₹8676.07 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹8774.98. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹8774.98 then there can be further positive price movement.
Bajaj Finance Live Updates: Bajaj Finance Short Term and Long Term Trends
Bajaj Finance Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Bajaj Finance share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Bajaj Finance Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|8399.98
|10 Days
|8447.11
|20 Days
|8446.56
|50 Days
|7979.41
|100 Days
|7408.31
|300 Days
|7227.80
Bajaj Finance Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -10.08% lower than yesterday
Bajaj Finance Live Updates: As of 2 PM, Bajaj Finance's trading volume is down by 10.08% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is at ₹8656.60, reflecting a decrease of 0.89%. Trading volume is a crucial factor to analyze alongside price changes to identify trends. An increase in price paired with higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with elevated volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.
Bajaj Finance Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Bajaj Finance Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 8687.45 and 8600.5 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 8600.5 and selling near hourly resistance 8687.45 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|8672.97
|Support 1
|8647.07
|Resistance 2
|8684.43
|Support 2
|8632.63
|Resistance 3
|8698.87
|Support 3
|8621.17
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹8900.0, 2.77% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹6290.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹10000.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance trading at ₹8668, up 1.03% from yesterday's ₹8580
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance share price is at ₹8668 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹8432.12 and ₹8676.07 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹8432.12 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 8676.07 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is -8.28% lower than yesterday
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, Bajaj Finance's trading volume has decreased by 8.28% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹8653.90, reflecting a decline of 0.86%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze trends alongside price changes. A positive price shift accompanied by increased volume indicates a potential for a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price shift with higher volume could signal a possible further drop in prices.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance touched a high of 8670.0 & a low of 8583.05 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price surpassed both the hourly resistances 8621.45 and 8643.35, indicating robust bullish sentiment. Traders can consider adding trailing stop losses for protecting gains.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|8687.45
|Support 1
|8600.5
|Resistance 2
|8722.2
|Support 2
|8548.3
|Resistance 3
|8774.4
|Support 3
|8513.55
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance share price live: Today's Price range
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance's stock experienced a trading range today, with a low of ₹8498.60 and a high of ₹8648.80. This reflects a fluctuation of ₹150.20, indicating active market movement and investor interest in the stock during the trading session.
Bajaj Finance Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -16.21% lower than yesterday
Bajaj Finance Live Updates: As of 12 AM, the trading volume for Bajaj Finance has decreased by 16.21% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹8602.80, reflecting a decline of 0.27%. Analyzing volume traded is crucial alongside price to identify market trends. A positive price increase accompanied by higher volume may indicate a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal potential further declines in prices.
Bajaj Finance Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Bajaj Finance Live Updates: Bajaj Finance touched a high of 8615.1 & a low of 8564.95 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price crossed above hourly resistance 8579.02 (Resistance level 1), indicating bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|8621.45
|Support 1
|8571.3
|Resistance 2
|8643.35
|Support 2
|8543.05
|Resistance 3
|8671.6
|Support 3
|8521.15
Bajaj Finance Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
Bajaj Finance Live Updates: Bajaj Finance Short Term and Long Term Trends
Bajaj Finance Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Bajaj Finance share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Bajaj Finance Live Updates: Bajaj Finance trading at ₹8589.15, up 0.11% from yesterday's ₹8580
Bajaj Finance Live Updates: Bajaj Finance share price is at ₹8589.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹8432.12 and ₹8676.07 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹8432.12 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 8676.07 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -23.27% lower than yesterday
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Bajaj Finance's trading volume is down by 23.27% compared to yesterday. The stock is currently priced at ₹8576.55, reflecting a slight decrease of 0.04%. Analyzing volume traded is crucial alongside price to identify trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a strong and sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume could signal a potential further decline.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 8613.83 and 8520.48 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 8520.48 and selling near hourly resistance 8613.83 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|8579.02
|Support 1
|8548.37
|Resistance 2
|8597.23
|Support 2
|8535.93
|Resistance 3
|8609.67
|Support 3
|8517.72
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance trading at ₹8559.05, down -0.24% from yesterday's ₹8580
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance share price is at ₹8559.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹8432.12 and ₹8676.07 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹8432.12 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 8676.07 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance's share price is currently down by 0.12%, trading at ₹8569.80, while its competitors, including Power Finance Corp, Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company, Shriram Finance, and Muthoot Finance, are experiencing gains today. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 1.10% and 1.16%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bajaj Finance
|8569.8
|-10.2
|-0.12
|8736.0
|6376.55
|531224.76
|Power Finance Corp
|397.8
|8.15
|2.09
|580.35
|351.85
|131278.05
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1470.7
|15.2
|1.04
|1650.0
|1027.3
|123668.93
|Shriram Finance
|637.15
|14.05
|2.25
|730.43
|438.83
|119802.93
|Muthoot Finance
|2302.0
|11.65
|0.51
|2335.0
|1320.65
|92443.38
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹8900.0, 3.86% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹6290.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹10000.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
Bajaj Finance Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -24.75% lower than yesterday
Bajaj Finance Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Bajaj Finance's trading volume has decreased by 24.75% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is at ₹8582.20, reflecting a slight decline of 0.03%. Analyzing volume alongside price is crucial for understanding market trends. When positive price changes coincide with increased volume, it typically indicates a sustainable upward trend. Conversely, if negative price movements are accompanied by high volume, it may signal a potential further drop in prices.
Bajaj Finance Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Bajaj Finance Live Updates: Bajaj Finance touched a high of 8591.95 & a low of 8498.6 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|8613.83
|Support 1
|8520.48
|Resistance 2
|8649.57
|Support 2
|8462.87
|Resistance 3
|8707.18
|Support 3
|8427.13
Bajaj Finance Live Updates:
Bajaj Finance Live Updates: Stock Peers
Bajaj Finance Live Updates: Bajaj Finance's share price is currently down by 0.47%, trading at ₹8539.35, while its competitors, including Power Finance Corp, Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company, Shriram Finance, and Muthoot Finance, are experiencing gains today. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.83% and 0.79%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bajaj Finance
|8539.35
|-40.65
|-0.47
|8736.0
|6376.55
|529337.23
|Power Finance Corp
|396.15
|6.5
|1.67
|580.35
|351.85
|130733.54
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1473.0
|17.5
|1.2
|1650.0
|1027.3
|123862.33
|Shriram Finance
|634.65
|11.55
|1.85
|730.43
|438.83
|119332.86
|Muthoot Finance
|2307.45
|17.1
|0.75
|2335.0
|1320.65
|92662.24
Bajaj Finance Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.66%; Futures open interest increased by 0.17%
A lower futures price along with higher open interest in Bajaj Finance suggests that it may experience negative price movement in the coming days as well so traders can continue to hold their short positions.
Bajaj Finance Live Updates: Bajaj Finance trading at ₹8536.75, down -0.50% from yesterday's ₹8580
Bajaj Finance Live Updates: Bajaj Finance share price is at ₹8536.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹8432.12 and ₹8676.07 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹8432.12 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 8676.07 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Bajaj Finance has increased by 0.40%, currently trading at ₹8614.05. Over the past year, Bajaj Finance shares have risen by 31.71%, reaching ₹8614.05. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced an 8.84% rise, now at 22508.75 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.09%
|3 Months
|31.2%
|6 Months
|16.81%
|YTD
|25.76%
|1 Year
|31.71%
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bajaj Finance on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|8676.07
|Support 1
|8432.12
|Resistance 2
|8774.98
|Support 2
|8287.08
|Resistance 3
|8920.02
|Support 3
|8188.17
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹8900.0, 3.73% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹6290.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹10000.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance volume yesterday was 1124 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1082 k
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 3.92% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1102 k & BSE volume was 22 k.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance closed at ₹8419.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹8625.25 & ₹8400 yesterday to end at ₹8580. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend