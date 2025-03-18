Hello User
Bajaj Finance Share Price Highlights : Bajaj Finance closed today at 8679.75, up 1.16% from yesterday's 8580

11 min read . 08:04 PM IST

Trade
Livemint

Bajaj Finance Share Price Highlights : Bajaj Finance stock price went up today, 18 Mar 2025, by 1.16 %. The stock closed at 8580 per share. The stock is currently trading at 8679.75 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finance Share Price Highlights

Bajaj Finance Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Bajaj Finance opened at 8411.95 and closed slightly higher at 8419.25, with a notable high of 8625.25 and a low of 8400. The company’s market capitalization stands at 531,857.04 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of 8736 and a low of 6300.65, with BSE trading volume recorded at 22,841 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Mar 2025, 08:04 PM IST Bajaj Finance Live Updates: Shareholding information

Bajaj Finance Live Updates: Bajaj Finance has a 9.52% MF holding & 17.76% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 9.50% in to 9.52% in quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 17.73% in to 17.76% in quarter.

18 Mar 2025, 07:32 PM IST Bajaj Finance Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Bajaj Finance has a ROE of 22.05% in the most recent fiscal year. It has a return on investment of value of 5.79% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates of ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 19.00% & 20.00% respectively.

18 Mar 2025, 07:01 PM IST Bajaj Finance Live Updates: Financial performance

Bajaj Finance has delivered a EPS growth of 47.86% & a revenue growth of 27.98% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 656616.30 cr which is 20.12% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of 23.36% for revenue & 21.36% in profit for the quarter 4.

18 Mar 2025, 06:30 PM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 8900.0, 2.54% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 6290.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 10000.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy11111110
    Buy13131211
    Hold3334
    Sell4443
    Strong Sell1111
18 Mar 2025, 06:02 PM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Today, Bajaj Finance's share price has increased by 1.16%, reaching 8679.75, in line with its industry counterparts. Companies like Power Finance Corp, Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company, Shriram Finance, and Muthoot Finance are also experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 1.45% and 1.53%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bajaj Finance8679.7599.751.168736.06376.55538040.34
Power Finance Corp402.6513.03.34580.35351.85132878.6
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company1515.2559.754.111650.01027.3127415.07
Shriram Finance643.2520.153.23730.43438.83120949.91
Muthoot Finance2319.6529.31.282335.01320.6593152.17
18 Mar 2025, 05:35 PM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance share price live: Today's Price range

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance stock experienced a trading range today, with a low of 8,498.60 and a high of 8,698. This indicates a fluctuation of 200 within the session, reflecting market dynamics and investor sentiment for the day.

18 Mar 2025, 04:34 PM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 1.24%; Futures open interest increased by 0.36%

A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Bajaj Finance suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.

18 Mar 2025, 03:49 PM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance closed today at ₹8679.75, up 1.16% from yesterday's ₹8580

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance share price closed the day at 8679.75 - a 1.16% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 8753.57 , 8828.38 , 8957.77. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 8549.37 , 8419.98 , 8345.17.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

18 Mar 2025, 03:33 PM IST Bajaj Finance Live Updates:

18 Mar 2025, 03:15 PM IST Bajaj Finance Live Updates: Bajaj Finance trading at ₹8691.45, up 1.30% from yesterday's ₹8580

Bajaj Finance Live Updates: The current market price of Bajaj Finance has surpassed the first resistance of 8676.07 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 8774.98. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 8774.98 then there can be further positive price movement.

18 Mar 2025, 02:58 PM IST Bajaj Finance Live Updates: Bajaj Finance Short Term and Long Term Trends

Bajaj Finance Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Bajaj Finance share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

18 Mar 2025, 02:55 PM IST Bajaj Finance Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days8399.98
10 Days8447.11
20 Days8446.56
50 Days7979.41
100 Days7408.31
300 Days7227.80
18 Mar 2025, 02:51 PM IST Bajaj Finance Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -10.08% lower than yesterday

Bajaj Finance Live Updates: As of 2 PM, Bajaj Finance's trading volume is down by 10.08% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is at 8656.60, reflecting a decrease of 0.89%. Trading volume is a crucial factor to analyze alongside price changes to identify trends. An increase in price paired with higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with elevated volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.

18 Mar 2025, 02:37 PM IST Bajaj Finance Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Bajaj Finance Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 8687.45 and 8600.5 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 8600.5 and selling near hourly resistance 8687.45 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 18672.97Support 18647.07
Resistance 28684.43Support 28632.63
Resistance 38698.87Support 38621.17
18 Mar 2025, 02:00 PM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance trading at ₹8668, up 1.03% from yesterday's ₹8580

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance share price is at 8668 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 8432.12 and 8676.07 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 8432.12 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 8676.07 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Mar 2025, 01:48 PM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is -8.28% lower than yesterday

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, Bajaj Finance's trading volume has decreased by 8.28% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 8653.90, reflecting a decline of 0.86%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze trends alongside price changes. A positive price shift accompanied by increased volume indicates a potential for a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price shift with higher volume could signal a possible further drop in prices.

18 Mar 2025, 01:36 PM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance touched a high of 8670.0 & a low of 8583.05 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price surpassed both the hourly resistances 8621.45 and 8643.35, indicating robust bullish sentiment. Traders can consider adding trailing stop losses for protecting gains.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 18687.45Support 18600.5
Resistance 28722.2Support 28548.3
Resistance 38774.4Support 38513.55
18 Mar 2025, 01:03 PM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance share price live: Today's Price range

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance's stock experienced a trading range today, with a low of 8498.60 and a high of 8648.80. This reflects a fluctuation of 150.20, indicating active market movement and investor interest in the stock during the trading session.

18 Mar 2025, 12:49 PM IST Bajaj Finance Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -16.21% lower than yesterday

Bajaj Finance Live Updates: As of 12 AM, the trading volume for Bajaj Finance has decreased by 16.21% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 8602.80, reflecting a decline of 0.27%. Analyzing volume traded is crucial alongside price to identify market trends. A positive price increase accompanied by higher volume may indicate a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal potential further declines in prices.

18 Mar 2025, 12:36 PM IST Bajaj Finance Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Bajaj Finance Live Updates: Bajaj Finance touched a high of 8615.1 & a low of 8564.95 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price crossed above hourly resistance 8579.02 (Resistance level 1), indicating bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 18621.45Support 18571.3
Resistance 28643.35Support 28543.05
Resistance 38671.6Support 38521.15
18 Mar 2025, 12:23 PM IST Bajaj Finance Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days8399.98
10 Days8447.11
20 Days8446.56
50 Days7979.41
100 Days7408.31
300 Days7227.80
18 Mar 2025, 12:21 PM IST Bajaj Finance Live Updates: Bajaj Finance Short Term and Long Term Trends

Bajaj Finance Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Bajaj Finance share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

18 Mar 2025, 12:15 PM IST Bajaj Finance Live Updates: Bajaj Finance trading at ₹8589.15, up 0.11% from yesterday's ₹8580

Bajaj Finance Live Updates: Bajaj Finance share price is at 8589.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 8432.12 and 8676.07 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 8432.12 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 8676.07 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Mar 2025, 11:47 AM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -23.27% lower than yesterday

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Bajaj Finance's trading volume is down by 23.27% compared to yesterday. The stock is currently priced at 8576.55, reflecting a slight decrease of 0.04%. Analyzing volume traded is crucial alongside price to identify trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a strong and sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume could signal a potential further decline.

18 Mar 2025, 11:33 AM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 8613.83 and 8520.48 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 8520.48 and selling near hourly resistance 8613.83 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 18579.02Support 18548.37
Resistance 28597.23Support 28535.93
Resistance 38609.67Support 38517.72
18 Mar 2025, 11:24 AM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance trading at ₹8559.05, down -0.24% from yesterday's ₹8580

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance share price is at 8559.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 8432.12 and 8676.07 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 8432.12 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 8676.07 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Mar 2025, 11:12 AM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance's share price is currently down by 0.12%, trading at 8569.80, while its competitors, including Power Finance Corp, Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company, Shriram Finance, and Muthoot Finance, are experiencing gains today. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 1.10% and 1.16%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bajaj Finance8569.8-10.2-0.128736.06376.55531224.76
Power Finance Corp397.88.152.09580.35351.85131278.05
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company1470.715.21.041650.01027.3123668.93
Shriram Finance637.1514.052.25730.43438.83119802.93
Muthoot Finance2302.011.650.512335.01320.6592443.38
18 Mar 2025, 10:45 AM IST Bajaj Finance Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -24.75% lower than yesterday

Bajaj Finance Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Bajaj Finance's trading volume has decreased by 24.75% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is at 8582.20, reflecting a slight decline of 0.03%. Analyzing volume alongside price is crucial for understanding market trends. When positive price changes coincide with increased volume, it typically indicates a sustainable upward trend. Conversely, if negative price movements are accompanied by high volume, it may signal a potential further drop in prices.

18 Mar 2025, 10:36 AM IST Bajaj Finance Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Bajaj Finance Live Updates: Bajaj Finance touched a high of 8591.95 & a low of 8498.6 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 18613.83Support 18520.48
Resistance 28649.57Support 28462.87
Resistance 38707.18Support 38427.13
18 Mar 2025, 10:11 AM IST Bajaj Finance Live Updates:

18 Mar 2025, 09:54 AM IST Bajaj Finance Live Updates: Stock Peers

Bajaj Finance Live Updates: Bajaj Finance's share price is currently down by 0.47%, trading at 8539.35, while its competitors, including Power Finance Corp, Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company, Shriram Finance, and Muthoot Finance, are experiencing gains today. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.83% and 0.79%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bajaj Finance8539.35-40.65-0.478736.06376.55529337.23
Power Finance Corp396.156.51.67580.35351.85130733.54
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company1473.017.51.21650.01027.3123862.33
Shriram Finance634.6511.551.85730.43438.83119332.86
Muthoot Finance2307.4517.10.752335.01320.6592662.24
18 Mar 2025, 09:40 AM IST Bajaj Finance Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.66%; Futures open interest increased by 0.17%

A lower futures price along with higher open interest in Bajaj Finance suggests that it may experience negative price movement in the coming days as well so traders can continue to hold their short positions.

18 Mar 2025, 09:34 AM IST Bajaj Finance Live Updates: Bajaj Finance trading at ₹8536.75, down -0.50% from yesterday's ₹8580

Bajaj Finance Live Updates: Bajaj Finance share price is at 8536.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 8432.12 and 8676.07 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 8432.12 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 8676.07 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Mar 2025, 09:15 AM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Bajaj Finance has increased by 0.40%, currently trading at 8614.05. Over the past year, Bajaj Finance shares have risen by 31.71%, reaching 8614.05. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced an 8.84% rise, now at 22508.75 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.09%
3 Months31.2%
6 Months16.81%
YTD25.76%
1 Year31.71%
18 Mar 2025, 08:47 AM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bajaj Finance on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 18676.07Support 18432.12
Resistance 28774.98Support 28287.08
Resistance 38920.02Support 38188.17
18 Mar 2025, 08:19 AM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance volume yesterday was 1124 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1082 k

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 3.92% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1102 k & BSE volume was 22 k.

18 Mar 2025, 08:04 AM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance closed at ₹8419.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 8625.25 & 8400 yesterday to end at 8580. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

