Bajaj Finance Share Price Highlights : Bajaj Finance closed today at ₹ 8679.75, up 1.16% from yesterday's ₹ 8580

11 min read . 08:04 PM IST Trade

Bajaj Finance Share Price Highlights : Bajaj Finance stock price went up today, 18 Mar 2025, by 1.16 %. The stock closed at 8580 per share. The stock is currently trading at 8679.75 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.