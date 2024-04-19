Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance stocks plunge in today's trading session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bajaj Finance stock price went down today, 19 Apr 2024, by -0.84 %. The stock closed at 6947.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 6889.25 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finance Stock Price Today

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today : Bajaj Finance's stock opened at 6945.25 and closed at 6947.35 on the last trading day. The day's high was 6992.25 and the low was 6868. The market capitalization stood at 426219.91 crore. The 52-week high and low prices were 8190 and 5830 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 35081 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Apr 2024, 09:00 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Today :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹6889.25, down -0.84% from yesterday's ₹6947.35

The current stock price of Bajaj Finance is 6889.25, with a net change of -58.1 and a percent change of -0.84. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock value.

19 Apr 2024, 08:01 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance closed at ₹6947.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bajaj Finance on the BSE, the volume was 35,081 shares with a closing price of 6,947.35.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.