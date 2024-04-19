Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance stocks plunge in today's trading session

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today : Bajaj Finance's stock opened at ₹6945.25 and closed at ₹6947.35 on the last trading day. The day's high was ₹6992.25 and the low was ₹6868. The market capitalization stood at ₹426219.91 crore. The 52-week high and low prices were ₹8190 and ₹5830 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 35081 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Bajaj Finance is ₹6889.25, with a net change of -58.1 and a percent change of -0.84. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock value.
