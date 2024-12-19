Explore
Thu Dec 19 2024 09:34:00
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 141.60 -2.01%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 746.10 -1.27%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 305.65 -2.24%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 469.75 -0.19%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 337.35 -1.35%
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live blog for 19 Dec 2024
LIVE UPDATES

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live blog for 19 Dec 2024

2 min read . Updated: 19 Dec 2024, 09:21 AM IST
Livemint

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance stock price went down today, 19 Dec 2024, by -1.16 %. The stock closed at 7148.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7065 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live Updates

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Finance opened at 7125.05 and closed at 7148.10, reflecting a slight increase. The stock reached a high of 7178.90 and a low of 7062.55 during the session. With a market capitalization of 442518.7 crore, Bajaj Finance continues to be a significant player in the market. Its 52-week high stands at 7829.95, while the low is 6190. The BSE volume recorded was 8026 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Dec 2024, 09:21:11 AM IST

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Bajaj Finance has decreased by 1.72%, currently trading at 6,951.25. Over the past year, Bajaj Finance shares have declined by 7.31%, also settling at 6,951.25. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a rise of 12.98%, reaching 24,198.85 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.57%
3 Months-4.1%
6 Months-2.2%
YTD-3.46%
1 Year-7.31%
19 Dec 2024, 08:47:09 AM IST

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bajaj Finance on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 17150.5Support 17032.1
Resistance 27223.85Support 26987.05
Resistance 37268.9Support 36913.7
19 Dec 2024, 08:30:34 AM IST

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 8120.0, 14.93% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 5700.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 10000.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy10101111
    Buy1111119
    Hold4444
    Sell3334
    Strong Sell1111
19 Dec 2024, 08:21:16 AM IST

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance volume yesterday was 735 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1088 k

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 32.43% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 727 k & BSE volume was 8 k.

19 Dec 2024, 08:03:29 AM IST

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance closed at ₹7148.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 7178.9 & 7062.55 yesterday to end at 7065. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

