Bajaj Finance Share Price Live blog for 19 Dec 2024

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Finance opened at ₹7125.05 and closed at ₹7148.10, reflecting a slight increase. The stock reached a high of ₹7178.90 and a low of ₹7062.55 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹442518.7 crore, Bajaj Finance continues to be a significant player in the market. Its 52-week high stands at ₹7829.95, while the low is ₹6190. The BSE volume recorded was 8026 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Bajaj Finance has decreased by 1.72%, currently trading at ₹6,951.25. Over the past year, Bajaj Finance shares have declined by 7.31%, also settling at ₹6,951.25. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a rise of 12.98%, reaching 24,198.85 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.57%
|3 Months
|-4.1%
|6 Months
|-2.2%
|YTD
|-3.46%
|1 Year
|-7.31%
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bajaj Finance on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|7150.5
|Support 1
|7032.1
|Resistance 2
|7223.85
|Support 2
|6987.05
|Resistance 3
|7268.9
|Support 3
|6913.7
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹8120.0, 14.93% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹5700.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹10000.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|11
|11
|Buy
|11
|11
|11
|9
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance volume yesterday was 735 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1088 k
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 32.43% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 727 k & BSE volume was 8 k.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance closed at ₹7148.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹7178.9 & ₹7062.55 yesterday to end at ₹7065. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend