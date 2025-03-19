Explore
Bajaj Finance Share Price Highlights : Bajaj Finance closed today at ₹8737.15, up 0.66% from yesterday's ₹8679.75

12 min read . Updated: 19 Mar 2025, 08:02 PM IST
Livemint

Bajaj Finance Share Price Highlights : Bajaj Finance stock price went up today, 19 Mar 2025, by 0.66 %. The stock closed at 8679.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 8737.15 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finance Share Price Highlights Premium
Bajaj Finance Share Price Highlights

Bajaj Finance Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Bajaj Finance opened at 8625 and closed at 8580, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 8698 and a low of 8498.60 during the day. With a market capitalization of 538040.34 crore, it remains a key player in the market. The stock's 52-week high is 8736, while its low stands at 6376.55. BSE recorded a volume of 20,727 shares traded.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Mar 2025, 08:02:06 PM IST

Bajaj Finance Live Updates: Shareholding information

Bajaj Finance Live Updates: Bajaj Finance has a 9.52% MF holding & 17.76% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 9.50% in to 9.52% in quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 17.73% in to 17.76% in quarter.

19 Mar 2025, 07:31:04 PM IST

Bajaj Finance Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Bajaj Finance has a ROE of 22.05% in the most recent fiscal year. It has a return on investment of value of 5.79% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates of ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 19.00% & 20.00% respectively.

19 Mar 2025, 07:02:08 PM IST

Bajaj Finance Live Updates: Financial performance

Bajaj Finance has delivered a EPS growth of 47.86% & a revenue growth of 27.98% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 656616.30 cr which is 20.12% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of 23.36% for revenue & 21.36% in profit for the quarter 4.

19 Mar 2025, 06:31:47 PM IST

19 Mar 2025, 06:05:07 PM IST

Bajaj Finance Live Updates: Stock Peers

Bajaj Finance Live Updates: The share price of Bajaj Finance increased by 0.66% today, reaching 8737.15, while its competitors are showing mixed results. Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company is experiencing a decline, whereas Power Finance Corp, Shriram Finance, and Muthoot Finance are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.32% and 0.20%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bajaj Finance8737.1557.40.668736.06376.55541598.45
Power Finance Corp403.81.150.29580.35351.85133258.11
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company1512.35-2.9-0.191650.01027.3127171.22
Shriram Finance669.1525.94.03730.43438.83125819.87
Muthoot Finance2417.597.854.222335.01320.6597081.61
19 Mar 2025, 05:36:31 PM IST

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance share price live: Today's Price range

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance's stock exhibited a trading range today, with a low of 8690 and a high reaching 8878. This fluctuation highlights the stock's volatility and investor interest during the trading session.

19 Mar 2025, 04:30:07 PM IST

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.38%; Futures open interest increased by 1.26%

A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Bajaj Finance suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.

19 Mar 2025, 03:50:18 PM IST

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance closed today at ₹8737.15, up 0.66% from yesterday's ₹8679.75

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance share price closed the day at 8737.15 - a 0.66% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 8848.53 , 8961.97 , 9044.93. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 8652.13 , 8569.17 , 8455.73.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

19 Mar 2025, 03:50:12 PM IST

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is 16.72% higher than yesterday

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: As of 3 PM, Bajaj Finance's trading volume has increased by 16.72% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 8737.15, reflecting a rise of 0.66%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. A positive price shift accompanied by high volume often indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price shift with increased volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

19 Mar 2025, 03:34:51 PM IST

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates:

19 Mar 2025, 03:17:29 PM IST

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance trading at ₹8737.55, up 0.67% from yesterday's ₹8679.75

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance share price is at 8737.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 8549.37 and 8753.57 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 8549.37 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 8753.57 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

19 Mar 2025, 02:59:52 PM IST

Bajaj Finance Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days8399.98
10 Days8447.11
20 Days8446.56
50 Days7979.41
100 Days7408.31
300 Days7227.80
19 Mar 2025, 02:55:00 PM IST

Bajaj Finance Live Updates: Bajaj Finance Short Term and Long Term Trends

Bajaj Finance Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Bajaj Finance share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

19 Mar 2025, 02:50:31 PM IST

Bajaj Finance Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 21.50% higher than yesterday

Bajaj Finance Live Updates: As of 2 PM, Bajaj Finance has seen a trading volume that is 21.50% greater than the previous day, with its price currently at 8768.80, reflecting a 1.03% increase. Trading volume is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a potential sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with elevated volume may signal a further decrease in value.

19 Mar 2025, 02:37:24 PM IST

Bajaj Finance Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Bajaj Finance Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 8784.1 and 8727.8 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 8727.8 and selling near hourly resistance 8784.1 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 18762.97Support 18748.12
Resistance 28769.18Support 28739.48
Resistance 38777.82Support 38733.27
19 Mar 2025, 02:12:19 PM IST

19 Mar 2025, 02:05:43 PM IST

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance trading at ₹8751.25, up 0.82% from yesterday's ₹8679.75

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates:

19 Mar 2025, 01:47:15 PM IST

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is 23.27% higher than yesterday

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, Bajaj Finance's trading volume has increased by 23.27% compared to yesterday, while the stock price stands at 8746.35, reflecting a rise of 0.77%. Trading volume is a key metric to analyze market trends alongside price movements. A positive price increase accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price shift with increased volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

19 Mar 2025, 01:33:00 PM IST

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance touched a high of 8800.0 & a low of 8743.7 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price dropped below key hourly resistances 8773.2 and 8754.8 , indicating significant selling pressure. Traders may decide to exit existing long positions and new entrants can evaluate if there are any chances of reversal if the stock is oversold on an hourly timeframe.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 18784.1Support 18727.8
Resistance 28820.2Support 28707.6
Resistance 38840.4Support 38671.5
19 Mar 2025, 01:14:44 PM IST

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 1.27%; Futures open interest increased by 1.26%

A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Bajaj Finance suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.

19 Mar 2025, 01:02:06 PM IST

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance share price live: Today's Price range

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance stock has experienced a trading range today, with a low of 8690 and a high of 8878. This indicates a fluctuation of 188 within the session, reflecting the stock's current volatility and investor sentiment.

19 Mar 2025, 12:50:26 PM IST

Bajaj Finance Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 37.69% higher than yesterday

Bajaj Finance Live Updates: As of 12 AM, Bajaj Finance's trading volume has increased by 37.69% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at 8785.80, reflecting a rise of 1.22%. Volume traded is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with increased volume may suggest a potential further drop in prices.

19 Mar 2025, 12:33:03 PM IST

Bajaj Finance Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Bajaj Finance Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 8854.38 and 8767.63 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 8767.63 and selling near hourly resistance 8854.38 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 18809.95Support 18773.2
Resistance 28828.3Support 28754.8
Resistance 38846.7Support 38736.45
19 Mar 2025, 12:21:39 PM IST

19 Mar 2025, 12:20:32 PM IST

Bajaj Finance Live Updates: Bajaj Finance Short Term and Long Term Trends

Bajaj Finance Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Bajaj Finance share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

19 Mar 2025, 12:14:38 PM IST

Bajaj Finance Live Updates: Bajaj Finance trading at ₹8786.95, up 1.24% from yesterday's ₹8679.75

Bajaj Finance Live Updates: The current market price of Bajaj Finance has surpassed the first resistance of 8753.57 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 8828.38. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 8828.38 then there can be further positive price movement.

19 Mar 2025, 11:47:36 AM IST

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 48.38% higher than yesterday

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Bajaj Finance's trading volume has increased by 48.38% compared to yesterday. The stock is currently priced at 8786.10, reflecting a rise of 1.23%. Trading volume is a key metric to analyze trends alongside price changes. A positive price increase accompanied by high volume typically indicates a strong and sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with elevated volume could signal a potential further drop in prices.

19 Mar 2025, 11:37:46 AM IST

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 8906.5 and 8774.0 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 8774.0 and selling near hourly resistance 8906.5 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 18854.38Support 18767.63
Resistance 28909.57Support 28736.07
Resistance 38941.13Support 38680.88
19 Mar 2025, 11:26:46 AM IST

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance trading at ₹8800, up 1.39% from yesterday's ₹8679.75

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Bajaj Finance has surpassed the first resistance of 8753.57 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 8828.38. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 8828.38 then there can be further positive price movement.

19 Mar 2025, 11:15:10 AM IST

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance's share price increased by 1.59% today, reaching 8,818, while its competitors showed mixed performance. Some peers, like Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company, experienced declines, whereas others such as Power Finance Corp, Shriram Finance, and Muthoot Finance saw gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 0.29% and 0.24%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bajaj Finance8818.0138.251.598736.06376.55546610.18
Power Finance Corp402.950.30.07580.35351.85132977.61
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company1511.25-4.0-0.261650.01027.3127078.72
Shriram Finance668.325.053.89730.43438.83125660.04
Muthoot Finance2418.2598.64.252335.01320.6597111.73
19 Mar 2025, 11:01:10 AM IST

19 Mar 2025, 10:49:33 AM IST

Bajaj Finance Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 40.71% higher than yesterday

Bajaj Finance Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Bajaj Finance's trading volume has increased by 40.71% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 8846.10, reflecting a rise of 1.92%. Trading volume is a key metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a price drop with significant volume may signal a potential further decline.

19 Mar 2025, 10:35:10 AM IST

Bajaj Finance Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Bajaj Finance Live Updates: Bajaj Finance touched a high of 8873.6 & a low of 8741.1 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 18906.5Support 18774.0
Resistance 28956.3Support 28691.3
Resistance 39039.0Support 38641.5
19 Mar 2025, 10:14:15 AM IST

Bajaj Finance Live Updates:

19 Mar 2025, 09:51:31 AM IST

Bajaj Finance Live Updates: Stock Peers

Bajaj Finance Live Updates: Bajaj Finance's share price rose by 1.42% today, reaching 8803.20, amidst mixed performances from its peers. While Power Finance Corp experienced a decline, companies like Cholamandalam Investment & Finance, Shriram Finance, and Muthoot Finance saw increases. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex showed slight fluctuations, with Nifty down by 0.09% and Sensex up by 0.13%.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bajaj Finance8803.2123.451.428736.06376.55545692.76
Power Finance Corp402.55-0.1-0.02580.35351.85132845.6
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company1516.00.750.051650.01027.3127478.14
Shriram Finance647.754.50.7730.43438.83121796.04
Muthoot Finance2347.027.351.182335.01320.6594250.48
19 Mar 2025, 09:42:38 AM IST

Bajaj Finance Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.52%; Futures open interest increased by 0.47%

A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Bajaj Finance suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.

19 Mar 2025, 09:36:44 AM IST

Bajaj Finance Live Updates: Bajaj Finance trading at ₹8746.65, up 0.77% from yesterday's ₹8679.75

Bajaj Finance Live Updates: Bajaj Finance share price is at 8746.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 8549.37 and 8753.57 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 8549.37 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 8753.57 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

19 Mar 2025, 09:20:22 AM IST

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Bajaj Finance has increased by 1.13%, currently trading at 8777.70. Over the past year, Bajaj Finance shares have experienced a substantial gain of 33.48%, reaching 8777.70. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 22834.30 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.07%
3 Months30.06%
6 Months17.88%
YTD27.25%
1 Year33.48%
19 Mar 2025, 08:45:00 AM IST

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bajaj Finance on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 18753.57Support 18549.37
Resistance 28828.38Support 28419.98
Resistance 38957.77Support 38345.17
19 Mar 2025, 08:30:33 AM IST

19 Mar 2025, 08:16:03 AM IST

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance volume yesterday was 1123 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1094 k

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 2.72% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1103 k & BSE volume was 20 k.

19 Mar 2025, 08:00:50 AM IST

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance closed at ₹8580 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 8698 & 8498.60 yesterday to end at 8679.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

