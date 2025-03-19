Bajaj Finance Share Price Highlights : Bajaj Finance closed today at 8737.15, up 0.66% from yesterday's 8679.75

Bajaj Finance Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Bajaj Finance opened at ₹8625 and closed at ₹8580, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹8698 and a low of ₹8498.60 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹538040.34 crore, it remains a key player in the market. The stock's 52-week high is ₹8736, while its low stands at ₹6376.55. BSE recorded a volume of 20,727 shares traded.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bajaj Finance Live Updates: Bajaj Finance has a 9.52% MF holding & 17.76% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 9.50% in to 9.52% in quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 17.73% in to 17.76% in quarter.
Bajaj Finance has a ROE of 22.05% in the most recent fiscal year. It has a return on investment of value of 5.79% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates of ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 19.00% & 20.00% respectively.
Bajaj Finance has delivered a EPS growth of 47.86% & a revenue growth of 27.98% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 656616.30 cr which is 20.12% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of 23.36% for revenue & 21.36% in profit for the quarter 4.
Bajaj Finance Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹8900.0, 1.86% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹6290.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹10000.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|11
|11
|10
|Buy
|13
|13
|12
|11
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Bajaj Finance Live Updates: The share price of Bajaj Finance increased by 0.66% today, reaching ₹8737.15, while its competitors are showing mixed results. Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company is experiencing a decline, whereas Power Finance Corp, Shriram Finance, and Muthoot Finance are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.32% and 0.20%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bajaj Finance
|8737.15
|57.4
|0.66
|8736.0
|6376.55
|541598.45
|Power Finance Corp
|403.8
|1.15
|0.29
|580.35
|351.85
|133258.11
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1512.35
|-2.9
|-0.19
|1650.0
|1027.3
|127171.22
|Shriram Finance
|669.15
|25.9
|4.03
|730.43
|438.83
|125819.87
|Muthoot Finance
|2417.5
|97.85
|4.22
|2335.0
|1320.65
|97081.61
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance's stock exhibited a trading range today, with a low of ₹8690 and a high reaching ₹8878. This fluctuation highlights the stock's volatility and investor interest during the trading session.
A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Bajaj Finance suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance share price closed the day at ₹8737.15 - a 0.66% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 8848.53 , 8961.97 , 9044.93. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 8652.13 , 8569.17 , 8455.73.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: As of 3 PM, Bajaj Finance's trading volume has increased by 16.72% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹8737.15, reflecting a rise of 0.66%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. A positive price shift accompanied by high volume often indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price shift with increased volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance share price is at ₹8737.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹8549.37 and ₹8753.57 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹8549.37 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 8753.57 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|8399.98
|10 Days
|8447.11
|20 Days
|8446.56
|50 Days
|7979.41
|100 Days
|7408.31
|300 Days
|7227.80
Bajaj Finance Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Bajaj Finance share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Bajaj Finance Live Updates: As of 2 PM, Bajaj Finance has seen a trading volume that is 21.50% greater than the previous day, with its price currently at ₹8768.80, reflecting a 1.03% increase. Trading volume is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a potential sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with elevated volume may signal a further decrease in value.
Bajaj Finance Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 8784.1 and 8727.8 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 8727.8 and selling near hourly resistance 8784.1 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|8762.97
|Support 1
|8748.12
|Resistance 2
|8769.18
|Support 2
|8739.48
|Resistance 3
|8777.82
|Support 3
|8733.27
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates:
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, Bajaj Finance's trading volume has increased by 23.27% compared to yesterday, while the stock price stands at ₹8746.35, reflecting a rise of 0.77%. Trading volume is a key metric to analyze market trends alongside price movements. A positive price increase accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price shift with increased volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance touched a high of 8800.0 & a low of 8743.7 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price dropped below key hourly resistances 8773.2 and 8754.8 , indicating significant selling pressure. Traders may decide to exit existing long positions and new entrants can evaluate if there are any chances of reversal if the stock is oversold on an hourly timeframe.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|8784.1
|Support 1
|8727.8
|Resistance 2
|8820.2
|Support 2
|8707.6
|Resistance 3
|8840.4
|Support 3
|8671.5
A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Bajaj Finance suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance stock has experienced a trading range today, with a low of ₹8690 and a high of ₹8878. This indicates a fluctuation of ₹188 within the session, reflecting the stock's current volatility and investor sentiment.
Bajaj Finance Live Updates: As of 12 AM, Bajaj Finance's trading volume has increased by 37.69% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at ₹8785.80, reflecting a rise of 1.22%. Volume traded is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with increased volume may suggest a potential further drop in prices.
Bajaj Finance Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 8854.38 and 8767.63 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 8767.63 and selling near hourly resistance 8854.38 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|8809.95
|Support 1
|8773.2
|Resistance 2
|8828.3
|Support 2
|8754.8
|Resistance 3
|8846.7
|Support 3
|8736.45
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|8399.98
|10 Days
|8447.11
|20 Days
|8446.56
|50 Days
|7979.41
|100 Days
|7408.31
|300 Days
|7227.80
Bajaj Finance Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Bajaj Finance share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Bajaj Finance Live Updates: The current market price of Bajaj Finance has surpassed the first resistance of ₹8753.57 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹8828.38. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹8828.38 then there can be further positive price movement.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Bajaj Finance's trading volume has increased by 48.38% compared to yesterday. The stock is currently priced at ₹8786.10, reflecting a rise of 1.23%. Trading volume is a key metric to analyze trends alongside price changes. A positive price increase accompanied by high volume typically indicates a strong and sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with elevated volume could signal a potential further drop in prices.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 8906.5 and 8774.0 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 8774.0 and selling near hourly resistance 8906.5 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|8854.38
|Support 1
|8767.63
|Resistance 2
|8909.57
|Support 2
|8736.07
|Resistance 3
|8941.13
|Support 3
|8680.88
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Bajaj Finance has surpassed the first resistance of ₹8753.57 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹8828.38. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹8828.38 then there can be further positive price movement.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance's share price increased by 1.59% today, reaching ₹8,818, while its competitors showed mixed performance. Some peers, like Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company, experienced declines, whereas others such as Power Finance Corp, Shriram Finance, and Muthoot Finance saw gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 0.29% and 0.24%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bajaj Finance
|8818.0
|138.25
|1.59
|8736.0
|6376.55
|546610.18
|Power Finance Corp
|402.95
|0.3
|0.07
|580.35
|351.85
|132977.61
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1511.25
|-4.0
|-0.26
|1650.0
|1027.3
|127078.72
|Shriram Finance
|668.3
|25.05
|3.89
|730.43
|438.83
|125660.04
|Muthoot Finance
|2418.25
|98.6
|4.25
|2335.0
|1320.65
|97111.73
Bajaj Finance Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Bajaj Finance's trading volume has increased by 40.71% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹8846.10, reflecting a rise of 1.92%. Trading volume is a key metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a price drop with significant volume may signal a potential further decline.
Bajaj Finance Live Updates: Bajaj Finance touched a high of 8873.6 & a low of 8741.1 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|8906.5
|Support 1
|8774.0
|Resistance 2
|8956.3
|Support 2
|8691.3
|Resistance 3
|9039.0
|Support 3
|8641.5
Bajaj Finance Live Updates: Bajaj Finance's share price rose by 1.42% today, reaching ₹8803.20, amidst mixed performances from its peers. While Power Finance Corp experienced a decline, companies like Cholamandalam Investment & Finance, Shriram Finance, and Muthoot Finance saw increases. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex showed slight fluctuations, with Nifty down by 0.09% and Sensex up by 0.13%.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bajaj Finance
|8803.2
|123.45
|1.42
|8736.0
|6376.55
|545692.76
|Power Finance Corp
|402.55
|-0.1
|-0.02
|580.35
|351.85
|132845.6
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1516.0
|0.75
|0.05
|1650.0
|1027.3
|127478.14
|Shriram Finance
|647.75
|4.5
|0.7
|730.43
|438.83
|121796.04
|Muthoot Finance
|2347.0
|27.35
|1.18
|2335.0
|1320.65
|94250.48
A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Bajaj Finance suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.
Bajaj Finance Live Updates: Bajaj Finance share price is at ₹8746.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹8549.37 and ₹8753.57 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹8549.37 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 8753.57 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Bajaj Finance has increased by 1.13%, currently trading at ₹8777.70. Over the past year, Bajaj Finance shares have experienced a substantial gain of 33.48%, reaching ₹8777.70. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 22834.30 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.07%
|3 Months
|30.06%
|6 Months
|17.88%
|YTD
|27.25%
|1 Year
|33.48%
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bajaj Finance on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|8753.57
|Support 1
|8549.37
|Resistance 2
|8828.38
|Support 2
|8419.98
|Resistance 3
|8957.77
|Support 3
|8345.17
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 2.72% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1103 k & BSE volume was 20 k.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹8698 & ₹8498.60 yesterday to end at ₹8679.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend