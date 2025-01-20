Bajaj Finance Share Price Live blog for 20 Jan 2025

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Finance opened at ₹7249.25 and closed slightly higher at ₹7261.05. The stock reached a high of ₹7282 and dipped to a low of ₹7155.1. With a market capitalization of ₹444,413.80 crore, Bajaj Finance remains a significant player in the market. The stock's 52-week high stands at ₹7823.85, while the 52-week low is at ₹6190. The BSE volume was recorded at 19,476 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Bajaj Finance has increased by 0.46%, currently trading at ₹7213.45. However, over the past year, Bajaj Finance shares have experienced a decline of 1.15%, also priced at ₹7213.45. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 7.31%, reaching 23203.20 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.45%
|3 Months
|10.35%
|6 Months
|3.6%
|YTD
|5.26%
|1 Year
|-1.15%
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bajaj Finance on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|7257.9
|Support 1
|7129.25
|Resistance 2
|7335.75
|Support 2
|7078.45
|Resistance 3
|7386.55
|Support 3
|7000.6
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 33.89% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 665 k & BSE volume was 19 k.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹7282 & ₹7155.1 yesterday to end at ₹7180.6. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend