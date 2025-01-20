Hello User
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live blog for 20 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:18 AM IST
Livemint

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance stock price went down today, 20 Jan 2025, by -1.11 %. The stock closed at 7261.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7180.6 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live Updates

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Finance opened at 7249.25 and closed slightly higher at 7261.05. The stock reached a high of 7282 and dipped to a low of 7155.1. With a market capitalization of 444,413.80 crore, Bajaj Finance remains a significant player in the market. The stock's 52-week high stands at 7823.85, while the 52-week low is at 6190. The BSE volume was recorded at 19,476 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Jan 2025, 09:18 AM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Bajaj Finance has increased by 0.46%, currently trading at 7213.45. However, over the past year, Bajaj Finance shares have experienced a decline of 1.15%, also priced at 7213.45. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 7.31%, reaching 23203.20 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.45%
3 Months10.35%
6 Months3.6%
YTD5.26%
1 Year-1.15%
20 Jan 2025, 08:46 AM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bajaj Finance on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 17257.9Support 17129.25
Resistance 27335.75Support 27078.45
Resistance 37386.55Support 37000.6
20 Jan 2025, 08:19 AM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance volume yesterday was 684 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1035 k

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 33.89% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 665 k & BSE volume was 19 k.

20 Jan 2025, 08:02 AM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance closed at ₹7261.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 7282 & 7155.1 yesterday to end at 7180.6. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

