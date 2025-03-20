Explore
  Itc share price
  2. 403.70 0.16%
  Tata Steel share price
  2. 159.00 0.28%
  Wipro share price
  2. 267.95 0.83%
  Tata Motors share price
  2. 690.15 1.21%
  Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,268.55 1.67%
LIVE UPDATES

Bajaj Finance Share Price Highlights : Bajaj Finance closed today at ₹8679.80, down -0.66% from yesterday's ₹8737.15

11 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2025, 07:03 PM IST
Livemint

Bajaj Finance Share Price Highlights : Bajaj Finance stock price went down today, 20 Mar 2025, by -0.66 %. The stock closed at 8737.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 8679.80 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finance Share Price Highlights Premium
Bajaj Finance Share Price Highlights

Bajaj Finance Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Bajaj Finance opened at 8691.25 and closed slightly lower at 8679.75. The stock reached a high of 8878 and a low of 8690 during the session. With a market capitalization of 541,598.45 crore, the shares traded on the BSE totaled 21,920. The stock's 52-week high stands at 8736, while the 52-week low is 6376.55, reflecting its recent performance.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Mar 2025, 07:03:12 PM IST

Bajaj Finance Live Updates: Financial performance

Bajaj Finance has delivered a EPS growth of 47.86% & a revenue growth of 27.98% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 656616.30 cr which is 20.12% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of 23.36% for revenue & 21.36% in profit for the quarter 4.

20 Mar 2025, 06:32:46 PM IST

Bajaj Finance Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bajaj Finance Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 8900.0, 2.54% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 6290.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 10000.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

20 Mar 2025, 06:06:22 PM IST

Bajaj Finance Live Updates: Stock Peers

Bajaj Finance Live Updates: The share price of Bajaj Finance has dropped by 0.66% today, reaching 8679.80, in line with its competitors. Other companies in the sector, including Power Finance Corp, Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company, Shriram Finance, and Muthoot Finance, are also experiencing declines. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have decreased by 1.24% and 1.19%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bajaj Finance8679.8-57.35-0.668878.06376.55538043.44
Power Finance Corp402.1-1.7-0.42580.35351.85132697.1
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company1493.75-18.6-1.231650.01027.3125607.17
Shriram Finance667.9-1.25-0.19730.43438.83125584.83
Muthoot Finance2376.55-40.95-1.692424.01320.6595437.15
20 Mar 2025, 05:34:47 PM IST

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance share price live: Today's Price range

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance stock experienced a trading range today, with a low of 8542.45 and a high of 8769.40. This movement reflects the stock's volatility, indicating investor activity and market sentiment throughout the trading session.

20 Mar 2025, 04:32:07 PM IST

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.72%; Futures open interest increased by 3.4%

A lower futures price along with higher open interest in Bajaj Finance suggests that it may experience negative price movement in the coming days as well so traders can continue to hold their short positions.

20 Mar 2025, 03:49:38 PM IST

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance closed today at ₹8679.80, down -0.66% from yesterday's ₹8737.15

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance share price closed the day at 8679.80 - a 0.66% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 8784.98 , 8889.97 , 9011.88. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 8558.08 , 8436.17 , 8331.18.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

20 Mar 2025, 03:48:23 PM IST

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is -37.16% lower than yesterday

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: As of 3 PM, the trading volume for Bajaj Finance has decreased by 37.16% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at 8679.80, reflecting a decline of 0.66%. Analyzing trading volume in conjunction with price movements is crucial for identifying trends. A positive price increase accompanied by high volume typically indicates a potential for sustained growth, while a negative price shift with elevated volume may suggest a further drop in prices.

20 Mar 2025, 03:33:44 PM IST

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates:

20 Mar 2025, 03:11:40 PM IST

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance trading at ₹8676.10, down -0.70% from yesterday's ₹8737.15

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance share price is at 8676.10 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 8652.13 and 8848.53 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 8652.13 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 8848.53 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 Mar 2025, 02:59:46 PM IST

Bajaj Finance Live Updates: Bajaj Finance Short Term and Long Term Trends

Bajaj Finance Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Bajaj Finance share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

20 Mar 2025, 02:55:00 PM IST

Bajaj Finance Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days8435.07
10 Days8450.88
20 Days8455.28
50 Days8003.26
100 Days7426.27
300 Days7236.82
20 Mar 2025, 02:46:32 PM IST

Bajaj Finance Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -39.94% lower than yesterday

Bajaj Finance Live Updates: As of 2 PM, Bajaj Finance has seen a trading volume that is 39.94% lower compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 8681.75, reflecting a decrease of 0.63%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze market trends alongside price changes. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a strong upward trend, while a decrease in price with higher volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

20 Mar 2025, 02:33:01 PM IST

Bajaj Finance Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Bajaj Finance Live Updates: Bajaj Finance touched a high of 8694.0 & a low of 8641.35 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price crossed above hourly resistance 8673.6 (Resistance level 1), indicating bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 18709.55Support 18656.9
Resistance 28728.1Support 28622.8
Resistance 38762.2Support 38604.25
20 Mar 2025, 02:14:52 PM IST

Bajaj Finance Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bajaj Finance Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 8900.0, 2.68% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 6290.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 10000.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

20 Mar 2025, 02:00:10 PM IST

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance trading at ₹8645.75, down -1.05% from yesterday's ₹8737.15

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Bajaj Finance has broken the first support of 8652.13 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 8569.17. If the stock price breaks the second support of 8569.17 then there can be further negative price movement.

20 Mar 2025, 01:49:01 PM IST

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is -41.86% lower than yesterday

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, Bajaj Finance's trading volume is down 41.86% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 8643.40, reflecting a decrease of 1.07%. Analyzing volume alongside price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with higher volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.

20 Mar 2025, 01:33:00 PM IST

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 8661.33 and 8609.03 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 8609.03 and selling near hourly resistance 8661.33 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 18673.6Support 18618.55
Resistance 28697.95Support 28587.85
Resistance 38728.65Support 38563.5
20 Mar 2025, 01:10:32 PM IST

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -1.13%; Futures open interest increased by 2.13%

A lower futures price along with higher open interest in Bajaj Finance suggests that it may experience negative price movement in the coming days as well so traders can continue to hold their short positions.

20 Mar 2025, 01:04:43 PM IST

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance share price live: Today's Price range

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance's stock experienced a low of 8542.45 and reached a high of 8769.40 today. This indicates a trading range of 226.95, reflecting volatility in the stock's performance for the day. Investors may monitor these fluctuations for potential trading opportunities.

20 Mar 2025, 12:45:02 PM IST

Bajaj Finance Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -41.33% lower than yesterday

Bajaj Finance Live Updates: As of midnight, Bajaj Finance's trading volume is down by 41.33% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at 8627.40, reflecting a decrease of 1.26%. Volume traded is a key metric to analyze trends alongside price. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a potentially sustainable rise, whereas a negative price trend with high volume may signal a further drop in prices.

20 Mar 2025, 12:37:16 PM IST

Bajaj Finance Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Bajaj Finance Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 8653.85 and 8554.6 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 8554.6 and selling near hourly resistance 8653.85 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 18661.33Support 18609.03
Resistance 28682.97Support 28578.37
Resistance 38713.63Support 38556.73
20 Mar 2025, 12:22:07 PM IST

Bajaj Finance Live Updates: Bajaj Finance Short Term and Long Term Trends

Bajaj Finance Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Bajaj Finance share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

20 Mar 2025, 12:21:38 PM IST

Bajaj Finance Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

20 Mar 2025, 12:16:42 PM IST

Bajaj Finance Live Updates: Bajaj Finance trading at ₹8633.65, down -1.18% from yesterday's ₹8737.15

Bajaj Finance Live Updates: The current market price of Bajaj Finance has broken the first support of 8652.13 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 8569.17. If the stock price breaks the second support of 8569.17 then there can be further negative price movement.

20 Mar 2025, 11:50:52 AM IST

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -43.08% lower than yesterday

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Bajaj Finance's trading volume has decreased by 43.08% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is at 8612.65, reflecting a decline of 1.42%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze trends alongside price movements. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with higher volume may signal a potential further decline.

20 Mar 2025, 11:38:20 AM IST

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 8682.15 and 8562.95 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 8562.95 and selling near hourly resistance 8682.15 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 18653.85Support 18554.6
Resistance 28697.4Support 28498.9
Resistance 38753.1Support 38455.35
20 Mar 2025, 11:27:23 AM IST

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance trading at ₹8605.55, down -1.51% from yesterday's ₹8737.15

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Bajaj Finance has broken the first support of 8652.13 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 8569.17. If the stock price breaks the second support of 8569.17 then there can be further negative price movement.

20 Mar 2025, 11:11:25 AM IST

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance's share price has dropped by 1.95% today, currently trading at 8566.45, in line with its industry counterparts. Companies like Power Finance Corp, Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company, Shriram Finance, and Muthoot Finance are also experiencing declines today. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have fallen by 0.55% and 0.59%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bajaj Finance8566.45-170.7-1.958878.06376.55531017.1
Power Finance Corp403.2-0.6-0.15580.35351.85133060.11
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company1482.45-29.9-1.981650.01027.3124656.97
Shriram Finance666.05-3.1-0.46730.43438.83125236.98
Muthoot Finance2407.2-10.3-0.432424.01320.6596667.99
20 Mar 2025, 11:02:14 AM IST

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 8900.0, 3.95% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 6290.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 10000.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

20 Mar 2025, 10:48:13 AM IST

Bajaj Finance Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -48.09% lower than yesterday

Bajaj Finance Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Bajaj Finance has seen a trading volume that is 48.09% lower than yesterday, while the stock price is at 8570, reflecting a decrease of 1.91%. Trading volume is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with higher volume may suggest a potential further drop in prices.

20 Mar 2025, 10:37:50 AM IST

Bajaj Finance Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Bajaj Finance Live Updates: Bajaj Finance touched a high of 8690.25 & a low of 8571.05 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 18682.15Support 18562.95
Resistance 28745.8Support 28507.4
Resistance 38801.35Support 38443.75
20 Mar 2025, 10:14:16 AM IST

Bajaj Finance Live Updates:

20 Mar 2025, 09:51:24 AM IST

Bajaj Finance Live Updates: Stock Peers

Bajaj Finance Live Updates: The share price of Bajaj Finance decreased by 1.19% today, reaching 8633, while its competitors are showing mixed results. Companies like Power Finance Corp, Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company, and Muthoot Finance are experiencing declines, whereas Shriram Finance is seeing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.70% and 0.52%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bajaj Finance8633.0-104.15-1.198878.06376.55535142.4
Power Finance Corp401.05-2.75-0.68580.35351.85132350.59
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company1494.05-18.3-1.211650.01027.3125632.4
Shriram Finance672.53.350.5730.43438.83126449.77
Muthoot Finance2402.85-14.65-0.612424.01320.6596493.3
20 Mar 2025, 09:41:37 AM IST

Bajaj Finance Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.81%; Futures open interest increased by 0.33%

A lower futures price along with higher open interest in Bajaj Finance suggests that it may experience negative price movement in the coming days as well so traders can continue to hold their short positions.

20 Mar 2025, 09:33:52 AM IST

Bajaj Finance Live Updates: Bajaj Finance trading at ₹8673, down -0.73% from yesterday's ₹8737.15

Bajaj Finance Live Updates: Bajaj Finance share price is at 8673 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 8652.13 and 8848.53 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 8652.13 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 8848.53 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 Mar 2025, 09:21:49 AM IST

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Bajaj Finance has decreased by 0.30%, currently trading at 8711.25. Over the past year, Bajaj Finance shares have seen a notable increase of 32.37%, reaching 8711.25. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 22907.60 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.69%
3 Months31.17%
6 Months14.42%
YTD27.97%
1 Year32.37%
20 Mar 2025, 08:47:40 AM IST

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bajaj Finance on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 18848.53Support 18652.13
Resistance 28961.97Support 28569.17
Resistance 39044.93Support 38455.73
20 Mar 2025, 08:30:01 AM IST

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 8900.0, 1.86% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 6290.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 10000.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy11111110
    Buy13131211
    Hold3334
    Sell4443
    Strong Sell1111
20 Mar 2025, 08:18:39 AM IST

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance volume yesterday was 1311 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1115 k

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 17.61% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1289 k & BSE volume was 21 k.

20 Mar 2025, 08:00:49 AM IST

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance closed at ₹8679.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 8878 & 8690 yesterday to end at 8737.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

