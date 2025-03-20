Bajaj Finance Share Price Highlights : Bajaj Finance closed today at ₹8679.80, down -0.66% from yesterday's ₹8737.15

Bajaj Finance Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Bajaj Finance opened at ₹8691.25 and closed slightly lower at ₹8679.75. The stock reached a high of ₹8878 and a low of ₹8690 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹541,598.45 crore, the shares traded on the BSE totaled 21,920. The stock's 52-week high stands at ₹8736, while the 52-week low is ₹6376.55, reflecting its recent performance.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bajaj Finance Live Updates: Financial performance
Bajaj Finance has delivered a EPS growth of 47.86% & a revenue growth of 27.98% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 656616.30 cr which is 20.12% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of 23.36% for revenue & 21.36% in profit for the quarter 4.
Bajaj Finance Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Bajaj Finance Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹8900.0, 2.54% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹6290.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹10000.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|11
|11
|10
|Buy
|13
|13
|12
|11
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Bajaj Finance Live Updates: Stock Peers
Bajaj Finance Live Updates: The share price of Bajaj Finance has dropped by 0.66% today, reaching ₹8679.80, in line with its competitors. Other companies in the sector, including Power Finance Corp, Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company, Shriram Finance, and Muthoot Finance, are also experiencing declines. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have decreased by 1.24% and 1.19%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bajaj Finance
|8679.8
|-57.35
|-0.66
|8878.0
|6376.55
|538043.44
|Power Finance Corp
|402.1
|-1.7
|-0.42
|580.35
|351.85
|132697.1
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1493.75
|-18.6
|-1.23
|1650.0
|1027.3
|125607.17
|Shriram Finance
|667.9
|-1.25
|-0.19
|730.43
|438.83
|125584.83
|Muthoot Finance
|2376.55
|-40.95
|-1.69
|2424.0
|1320.65
|95437.15
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance share price live: Today's Price range
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance stock experienced a trading range today, with a low of ₹8542.45 and a high of ₹8769.40. This movement reflects the stock's volatility, indicating investor activity and market sentiment throughout the trading session.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.72%; Futures open interest increased by 3.4%
A lower futures price along with higher open interest in Bajaj Finance suggests that it may experience negative price movement in the coming days as well so traders can continue to hold their short positions.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance closed today at ₹8679.80, down -0.66% from yesterday's ₹8737.15
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance share price closed the day at ₹8679.80 - a 0.66% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 8784.98 , 8889.97 , 9011.88. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 8558.08 , 8436.17 , 8331.18.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is -37.16% lower than yesterday
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: As of 3 PM, the trading volume for Bajaj Finance has decreased by 37.16% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at ₹8679.80, reflecting a decline of 0.66%. Analyzing trading volume in conjunction with price movements is crucial for identifying trends. A positive price increase accompanied by high volume typically indicates a potential for sustained growth, while a negative price shift with elevated volume may suggest a further drop in prices.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates:
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance trading at ₹8676.10, down -0.70% from yesterday's ₹8737.15
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance share price is at ₹8676.10 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹8652.13 and ₹8848.53 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹8652.13 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 8848.53 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Bajaj Finance Live Updates: Bajaj Finance Short Term and Long Term Trends
Bajaj Finance Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Bajaj Finance share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Bajaj Finance Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|8435.07
|10 Days
|8450.88
|20 Days
|8455.28
|50 Days
|8003.26
|100 Days
|7426.27
|300 Days
|7236.82
Bajaj Finance Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -39.94% lower than yesterday
Bajaj Finance Live Updates: As of 2 PM, Bajaj Finance has seen a trading volume that is 39.94% lower compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹8681.75, reflecting a decrease of 0.63%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze market trends alongside price changes. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a strong upward trend, while a decrease in price with higher volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Bajaj Finance Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Bajaj Finance Live Updates: Bajaj Finance touched a high of 8694.0 & a low of 8641.35 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price crossed above hourly resistance 8673.6 (Resistance level 1), indicating bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|8709.55
|Support 1
|8656.9
|Resistance 2
|8728.1
|Support 2
|8622.8
|Resistance 3
|8762.2
|Support 3
|8604.25
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance trading at ₹8645.75, down -1.05% from yesterday's ₹8737.15
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Bajaj Finance has broken the first support of ₹8652.13 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹8569.17. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹8569.17 then there can be further negative price movement.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is -41.86% lower than yesterday
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, Bajaj Finance's trading volume is down 41.86% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹8643.40, reflecting a decrease of 1.07%. Analyzing volume alongside price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with higher volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 8661.33 and 8609.03 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 8609.03 and selling near hourly resistance 8661.33 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|8673.6
|Support 1
|8618.55
|Resistance 2
|8697.95
|Support 2
|8587.85
|Resistance 3
|8728.65
|Support 3
|8563.5
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -1.13%; Futures open interest increased by 2.13%
A lower futures price along with higher open interest in Bajaj Finance suggests that it may experience negative price movement in the coming days as well so traders can continue to hold their short positions.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance share price live: Today's Price range
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance's stock experienced a low of ₹8542.45 and reached a high of ₹8769.40 today. This indicates a trading range of ₹226.95, reflecting volatility in the stock's performance for the day. Investors may monitor these fluctuations for potential trading opportunities.
Bajaj Finance Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -41.33% lower than yesterday
Bajaj Finance Live Updates: As of midnight, Bajaj Finance's trading volume is down by 41.33% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at ₹8627.40, reflecting a decrease of 1.26%. Volume traded is a key metric to analyze trends alongside price. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a potentially sustainable rise, whereas a negative price trend with high volume may signal a further drop in prices.
Bajaj Finance Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Bajaj Finance Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 8653.85 and 8554.6 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 8554.6 and selling near hourly resistance 8653.85 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|8661.33
|Support 1
|8609.03
|Resistance 2
|8682.97
|Support 2
|8578.37
|Resistance 3
|8713.63
|Support 3
|8556.73
Bajaj Finance Live Updates: Bajaj Finance trading at ₹8633.65, down -1.18% from yesterday's ₹8737.15
Bajaj Finance Live Updates: The current market price of Bajaj Finance has broken the first support of ₹8652.13 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹8569.17. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹8569.17 then there can be further negative price movement.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -43.08% lower than yesterday
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Bajaj Finance's trading volume has decreased by 43.08% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is at ₹8612.65, reflecting a decline of 1.42%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze trends alongside price movements. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with higher volume may signal a potential further decline.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 8682.15 and 8562.95 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 8562.95 and selling near hourly resistance 8682.15 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|8653.85
|Support 1
|8554.6
|Resistance 2
|8697.4
|Support 2
|8498.9
|Resistance 3
|8753.1
|Support 3
|8455.35
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance trading at ₹8605.55, down -1.51% from yesterday's ₹8737.15
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Bajaj Finance has broken the first support of ₹8652.13 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹8569.17. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹8569.17 then there can be further negative price movement.
Bajaj Finance Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -48.09% lower than yesterday
Bajaj Finance Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Bajaj Finance has seen a trading volume that is 48.09% lower than yesterday, while the stock price is at ₹8570, reflecting a decrease of 1.91%. Trading volume is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with higher volume may suggest a potential further drop in prices.
Bajaj Finance Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Bajaj Finance Live Updates: Bajaj Finance touched a high of 8690.25 & a low of 8571.05 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|8682.15
|Support 1
|8562.95
|Resistance 2
|8745.8
|Support 2
|8507.4
|Resistance 3
|8801.35
|Support 3
|8443.75
Bajaj Finance Live Updates:
Bajaj Finance Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.81%; Futures open interest increased by 0.33%
A lower futures price along with higher open interest in Bajaj Finance suggests that it may experience negative price movement in the coming days as well so traders can continue to hold their short positions.
Bajaj Finance Live Updates: Bajaj Finance trading at ₹8673, down -0.73% from yesterday's ₹8737.15
Bajaj Finance Live Updates: Bajaj Finance share price is at ₹8673 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹8652.13 and ₹8848.53 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹8652.13 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 8848.53 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Bajaj Finance has decreased by 0.30%, currently trading at ₹8711.25. Over the past year, Bajaj Finance shares have seen a notable increase of 32.37%, reaching ₹8711.25. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 22907.60 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.69%
|3 Months
|31.17%
|6 Months
|14.42%
|YTD
|27.97%
|1 Year
|32.37%
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bajaj Finance on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|8848.53
|Support 1
|8652.13
|Resistance 2
|8961.97
|Support 2
|8569.17
|Resistance 3
|9044.93
|Support 3
|8455.73
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance volume yesterday was 1311 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1115 k
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 17.61% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1289 k & BSE volume was 21 k.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance closed at ₹8679.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹8878 & ₹8690 yesterday to end at ₹8737.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend