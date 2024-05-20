Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance Stock Gains in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 09:34 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance stock price went up today, 20 May 2024, by 0.18 %. The stock closed at 6728.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 6740 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live Updates

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Bajaj Finance opened at 6710.05, reached a high of 6760, and closed at 6728.15. The low for the day was 6710.05. The market capitalization stood at 416537.39 crores. The 52-week high for the stock was 8190, and the 52-week low was 6190. The BSE trading volume for the day was 5103 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 May 2024, 09:34 AM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: Bajaj Finance trading at ₹6740, up 0.18% from yesterday's ₹6728.15

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: Bajaj Finance share price is at 6740 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 6693.83 and 6772.78 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 6693.83 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 6772.78 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 May 2024, 09:20 AM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: The share price of Bajaj Finance has increased by 0.18% and is currently trading at 6740.00. Over the past year, Bajaj Finance shares have declined by -0.91% to 6740.00. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 23.61% to 22502.00 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.65%
3 Months-0.41%
6 Months-6.84%
YTD-8.19%
1 Year-0.91%
20 May 2024, 08:47 AM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bajaj Finance on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 16772.78Support 16693.83
Resistance 26815.87Support 26657.97
Resistance 36851.73Support 36614.88
20 May 2024, 08:21 AM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: Bajaj Finance volume yesterday was 1119 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1510 k

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 25.92% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1059 k & BSE volume was 59 k.

20 May 2024, 08:00 AM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: Bajaj Finance closed at ₹6728.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 6760 & 6710.05 yesterday to end at 6728.15. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.