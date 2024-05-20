Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance Stock Gains in Trading Today

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Bajaj Finance opened at ₹6710.05, reached a high of ₹6760, and closed at ₹6728.15. The low for the day was ₹6710.05. The market capitalization stood at ₹416537.39 crores. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹8190, and the 52-week low was ₹6190. The BSE trading volume for the day was 5103 shares.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: Bajaj Finance share price is at ₹6740 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹6693.83 and ₹6772.78 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹6693.83 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 6772.78 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: The share price of Bajaj Finance has increased by 0.18% and is currently trading at ₹6740.00. Over the past year, Bajaj Finance shares have declined by -0.91% to ₹6740.00. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 23.61% to 22502.00 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.65%
|3 Months
|-0.41%
|6 Months
|-6.84%
|YTD
|-8.19%
|1 Year
|-0.91%
Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bajaj Finance on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|6772.78
|Support 1
|6693.83
|Resistance 2
|6815.87
|Support 2
|6657.97
|Resistance 3
|6851.73
|Support 3
|6614.88
Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 25.92% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1059 k & BSE volume was 59 k.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹6760 & ₹6710.05 yesterday to end at ₹6728.15. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.
