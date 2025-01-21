Bajaj Finance Share Price Live blog for 21 Jan 2025

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Finance opened at ₹7182.1 and closed slightly lower at ₹7180.6. The stock reached a high of ₹7465 during the session and recorded a low of ₹7182.1. With a market capitalization of ₹460378.40 crore, the stock's performance reflects a 52-week high of ₹7823.85 and a low of ₹6190. The BSE volume for the day was 21,640 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹8135.0, 9.38% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹6157.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹10000.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|10
|11
|Buy
|13
|13
|11
|9
|Hold
|3
|3
|4
|4
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 14.19% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1067 k & BSE volume was 21 k.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹7465 & ₹7182.1 yesterday to end at ₹7437.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend