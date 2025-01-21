Hello User
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live blog for 21 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance stock price went up today, 21 Jan 2025, by 3.58 %. The stock closed at 7180.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7437.7 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live Updates

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Finance opened at 7182.1 and closed slightly lower at 7180.6. The stock reached a high of 7465 during the session and recorded a low of 7182.1. With a market capitalization of 460378.40 crore, the stock's performance reflects a 52-week high of 7823.85 and a low of 6190. The BSE volume for the day was 21,640 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jan 2025, 08:46 AM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 8135.0, 9.38% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 6157.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 10000.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy10101011
    Buy1313119
    Hold3344
    Sell3334
    Strong Sell1111
21 Jan 2025, 08:19 AM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance volume yesterday was 1089 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 954 k

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 14.19% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1067 k & BSE volume was 21 k.

21 Jan 2025, 08:04 AM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance closed at ₹7180.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 7465 & 7182.1 yesterday to end at 7437.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

