Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance Sees Positive Gains in Today's Trading
LIVE UPDATES

Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance Sees Positive Gains in Today's Trading

3 min read . Updated: 21 Mar 2025, 10:45 AM IST
Livemint

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance stock price went up today, 21 Mar 2025, by 3.19 %. The stock closed at 8679.80 per share. The stock is currently trading at 8956.60 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live Updates
Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live Updates

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Finance opened at 8711.05 and closed at 8737.15, marking a slight increase. The stock reached a high of 8769.40 and a low of 8542.45 during the day. The company's market capitalization stood at 538,043.44 crore. Over the past year, Bajaj Finance recorded a 52-week high of 8878 and a low of 6376.55, with a trading volume of 31,951 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Mar 2025, 10:45:12 AM IST

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 339.36% higher than yesterday

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Bajaj Finance has seen a trading volume that is 339.36% higher compared to yesterday, with the stock price at 8893.55, reflecting a 2.46% increase. Trading volume is a key metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. An increase in price coupled with high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with high volume could signal potential further decreases in value.

21 Mar 2025, 10:37:45 AM IST

Bajaj Finance Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Bajaj Finance Live Updates: Bajaj Finance touched a high of 9002.0 & a low of 8832.05 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 18982.05Support 18812.1
Resistance 29077.0Support 28737.1
Resistance 39152.0Support 38642.15
21 Mar 2025, 10:23:04 AM IST

Bajaj Finance shares hits record high on leadership stability; brokerages raise targets beyond ₹10,000

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/bajaj-finance-shares-hits-record-high-on-leadership-stability-brokerages-raise-targets-beyond-rs-10000-11742531325653.html

21 Mar 2025, 10:12:42 AM IST

Bajaj Finance Live Updates:

21 Mar 2025, 09:51:27 AM IST

Bajaj Finance Live Updates: Stock Peers

Bajaj Finance Live Updates: Bajaj Finance's share price increased by 2.89% today, reaching 8930.25, while its peers show varied performance. Muthoot Finance is experiencing a decline, whereas companies like Power Finance Corp, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance, and Shriram Finance are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.16% and 0.22%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bajaj Finance8930.25250.452.898878.06376.55553568.34
Power Finance Corp406.554.451.11580.35351.85134165.64
Cholamandalam Investment And Finord1535.2544.62.991650.01027.3129096.84
Shriram Finance673.96.00.9730.43438.83126713.01
Muthoot Finance2365.25-11.3-0.482444.651320.6594983.36
21 Mar 2025, 09:40:00 AM IST

Bajaj Finance Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 2.88%; Futures open interest increased by 0.85%

A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Bajaj Finance suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.

21 Mar 2025, 09:36:35 AM IST

Bajaj Finance Live Updates: Bajaj Finance trading at ₹8956.60, up 3.19% from yesterday's ₹8679.80

Bajaj Finance Live Updates: The current market price of Bajaj Finance has surpassed the first resistance of 8784.98 & second resistance of 8889.97 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 9011.88. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 9011.88 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

21 Mar 2025, 09:18:25 AM IST

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Bajaj Finance has increased by 2.44%, currently trading at 8891.60. Over the past year, Bajaj Finance shares have appreciated by 30.53%, reaching 8891.60. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, now standing at 23190.65 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.3%
3 Months30.17%
6 Months14.35%
YTD27.21%
1 Year30.53%
21 Mar 2025, 08:46:04 AM IST

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bajaj Finance on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 18784.98Support 18558.08
Resistance 28889.97Support 28436.17
Resistance 39011.88Support 38331.18
21 Mar 2025, 08:31:06 AM IST

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 8900.0, 2.54% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 6290.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 10500.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy11111110
    Buy13131211
    Hold3334
    Sell4443
    Strong Sell1111
21 Mar 2025, 08:19:41 AM IST

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance volume yesterday was 824 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1112 k

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 25.88% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 792 k & BSE volume was 31 k.

21 Mar 2025, 08:03:56 AM IST

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance closed at ₹8737.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 8769.40 & 8542.45 yesterday to end at 8679.80. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

