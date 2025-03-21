Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance Sees Positive Gains in Today's Trading

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Finance opened at ₹8711.05 and closed at ₹8737.15, marking a slight increase. The stock reached a high of ₹8769.40 and a low of ₹8542.45 during the day. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹538,043.44 crore. Over the past year, Bajaj Finance recorded a 52-week high of ₹8878 and a low of ₹6376.55, with a trading volume of 31,951 shares on the BSE.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Bajaj Finance has seen a trading volume that is 339.36% higher compared to yesterday, with the stock price at ₹8893.55, reflecting a 2.46% increase. Trading volume is a key metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. An increase in price coupled with high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with high volume could signal potential further decreases in value.
Bajaj Finance Live Updates: Bajaj Finance touched a high of 9002.0 & a low of 8832.05 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|8982.05
|Support 1
|8812.1
|Resistance 2
|9077.0
|Support 2
|8737.1
|Resistance 3
|9152.0
|Support 3
|8642.15
Bajaj Finance Live Updates: Bajaj Finance's share price increased by 2.89% today, reaching ₹8930.25, while its peers show varied performance. Muthoot Finance is experiencing a decline, whereas companies like Power Finance Corp, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance, and Shriram Finance are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.16% and 0.22%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bajaj Finance
|8930.25
|250.45
|2.89
|8878.0
|6376.55
|553568.34
|Power Finance Corp
|406.55
|4.45
|1.11
|580.35
|351.85
|134165.64
|Cholamandalam Investment And Finord
|1535.25
|44.6
|2.99
|1650.0
|1027.3
|129096.84
|Shriram Finance
|673.9
|6.0
|0.9
|730.43
|438.83
|126713.01
|Muthoot Finance
|2365.25
|-11.3
|-0.48
|2444.65
|1320.65
|94983.36
A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Bajaj Finance suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.
Bajaj Finance Live Updates: The current market price of Bajaj Finance has surpassed the first resistance of ₹8784.98 & second resistance of ₹8889.97 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹9011.88. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹9011.88 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Bajaj Finance has increased by 2.44%, currently trading at ₹8891.60. Over the past year, Bajaj Finance shares have appreciated by 30.53%, reaching ₹8891.60. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, now standing at 23190.65 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.3%
|3 Months
|30.17%
|6 Months
|14.35%
|YTD
|27.21%
|1 Year
|30.53%
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bajaj Finance on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|8784.98
|Support 1
|8558.08
|Resistance 2
|8889.97
|Support 2
|8436.17
|Resistance 3
|9011.88
|Support 3
|8331.18
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹8900.0, 2.54% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹6290.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹10500.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|11
|11
|10
|Buy
|13
|13
|12
|11
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 25.88% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 792 k & BSE volume was 31 k.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹8769.40 & ₹8542.45 yesterday to end at ₹8679.80. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend