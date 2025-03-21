Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance Sees Positive Gains in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES

3 min read . 10:45 AM IST Trade

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance stock price went up today, 21 Mar 2025, by 3.19 %. The stock closed at 8679.80 per share. The stock is currently trading at 8956.60 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.