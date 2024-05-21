Active Stocks
Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance Stocks Plummet in Trading Today
LIVE UPDATES

Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

7 min read . Updated: 21 May 2024, 09:31 AM IST
Livemint

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance stock price went down today, 21 May 2024, by -0.09 %. The stock closed at 6735.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 6729 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live Updates

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Bajaj Finance opened at 6710.05, closed at 6728.15, reached a high of 6760, and a low of 6710.05. The market capitalization was 416537.39 crore. The stock's 52-week high was 8190 and the low was 6190. The BSE volume for the day was 5103 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 May 2024, 09:31:45 AM IST

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance trading at ₹6729, down -0.09% from yesterday's ₹6735.05

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance share price is at 6729 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 6722.67 and 6755.67 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 6722.67 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 6755.67 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

21 May 2024, 09:22:44 AM IST

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: The share price of Bajaj Finance has decreased by -0.22% and is currently trading at 6720.45. Over the past year, Bajaj Finance's share price has dropped by -0.68% to 6720.45. In contrast, during the same one-year period, Nifty has increased by 22.87% to 22404.55.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.29%
3 Months-0.38%
6 Months-6.69%
YTD-8.05%
1 Year-0.68%
21 May 2024, 08:49:21 AM IST

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bajaj Finance on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 16755.67Support 16722.67
Resistance 26773.33Support 26707.33
Resistance 36788.67Support 36689.67
21 May 2024, 08:35:31 AM IST

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 8705.0, 29.15% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 6118.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 10105.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy14141514
    Buy9988
    Hold5542
    Sell3334
    Strong Sell0000
21 May 2024, 08:15:01 AM IST

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: Bajaj Finance volume yesterday was 54 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1385 k

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 96.03% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 49 k & BSE volume was 5 k.

21 May 2024, 08:07:23 AM IST

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: Bajaj Finance closed at ₹6728.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 6760 & 6710.05 yesterday to end at 6728.15. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

