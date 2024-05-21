Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Bajaj Finance opened at ₹6710.05, closed at ₹6728.15, reached a high of ₹6760, and a low of ₹6710.05. The market capitalization was ₹416537.39 crore. The stock's 52-week high was ₹8190 and the low was ₹6190. The BSE volume for the day was 5103 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance share price is at ₹6729 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹6722.67 and ₹6755.67 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹6722.67 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 6755.67 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: The share price of Bajaj Finance has decreased by -0.22% and is currently trading at ₹6720.45. Over the past year, Bajaj Finance's share price has dropped by -0.68% to ₹6720.45. In contrast, during the same one-year period, Nifty has increased by 22.87% to 22404.55.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.29%
|3 Months
|-0.38%
|6 Months
|-6.69%
|YTD
|-8.05%
|1 Year
|-0.68%
Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bajaj Finance on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|6755.67
|Support 1
|6722.67
|Resistance 2
|6773.33
|Support 2
|6707.33
|Resistance 3
|6788.67
|Support 3
|6689.67
Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹8705.0, 29.15% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹6118.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹10105.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|14
|14
|15
|14
|Buy
|9
|9
|8
|8
|Hold
|5
|5
|4
|2
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 96.03% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 49 k & BSE volume was 5 k.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹6760 & ₹6710.05 yesterday to end at ₹6728.15. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!