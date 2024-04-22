Hello User
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live blog for 22 Apr 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bajaj Finance stock price went up today, 22 Apr 2024, by 3.16 %. The stock closed at 6889.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7107 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finance Stock Price Today

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today : On the last day, Bajaj Finance opened at 6849.95, reached a high of 7150.6, and closed at 6889.25. The low for the day was 6811.05. The market capitalization was 439,691.54 crore. The 52-week high was 8190 and the 52-week low was 5830. The BSE volume for the day was 38,168 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Apr 2024, 08:03 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance closed at ₹6889.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bajaj Finance on the BSE, the volume was 38,168 shares with a closing price of 6,889.25.

